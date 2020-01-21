Lewis Hustling Pioneers 4-H
The Lewis Hustling Pioneers 4-H Group held their monthly club meeting on Nov. 9, 2019, at Salem United Methodist Church at 10 a.m. Calling the meeting to order was group president Jacob Neighbors. Roll call was “What’s your favorite food on Thanksgiving?” It was answered by 15 members, with seven parents in attendance. The Pledge of Allegiance was started by 4-H officers. Discussion of upcoming dates and activities were reviewed. Salvation Army bell ringing and holiday party was set for Dec. 7, 2019. Service project options for December as a club were discussed. Care & Share donation/volunteer or the giving tree/adopt a family. The 4-H leader Buddi Thompson will do some checking into these two ideas. The review and return of record books was completed, plus a reminder of the awards night on Nov. 10, 2019, at the zoo. The upcoming January 4-H family fun night and meeting was also discussed. Fun ideas were voted on and decided to go roller skating. The installation of new 4-H officers for 2019-2020 was held. Meeting was concluded with the 4-H pledge. No recreation activity was held. Hosts for the meeting were the Neighbors and Hytrek families. New officers included: Jake Neighbors, president; Nolan Miller, vice president; Mallory Miller, secretary; Mary Graeve, treasurer; Josey Neighbors and Isabella Martinez-Hansen, reporters; and Mila Hansen, Xavier Hansen and Alex Graeve, recreation.
The group held their December service project and holiday party on Dec. 7, 2019. The group rang bells for the Salvation Army at four Council Bluffs locations from 10 a.m. to noon. Then 4-H members and families met at Salem United Methodist Church to celebrate for their holiday party with a brief meeting, food, crafts and gift exchange. Roll call question was “What have you given as a meaningful gift to someone”? It was answered by 17 club members, and six parents in attendance. No recreation activity was held. Host and party planner for the holiday party was provided by club leader Buddi Thompson, and 4-H club donation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.