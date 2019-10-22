P.E.O. Chapter IQ
P.E.O. Chapter IQ met Oct. 11 at Harmony Court. Hostesses were Sandy Bronson, Georgia Starr and Helen Baker. Jan Story gave an overview of the International Convention. The chapter welcomed two new sisters by initiation. They are Janelle Miller and Amy Muller. The fall social function will be at Ditmars Orchard and Winery on Oct. 24. There will be opportunities to do a craft, shop, and eat apple pie. The next regular meeting will be Nov. 8.
Shelby County 4H Council
The regular meeting of the Shelby County 4H Council was held at the Shelby County Extension Office on Sept. 22. The meeting was called to order by Emily Taggs. Roll call was answered by nine members. Minutes of the previous meeting were not read and approved. The treasurer’s report was given. The council voted to have the county council pay for the new shirts for new members. Officers were installed at the meeting. Leadership packets were handed out to members with deadlines stated in the packet. Members also signed up for committees for the following year’s activities. The 4-H Gala will be held on Nov. 3 in Panama. The evening meal will be provided and the dress attire is fancy. National 4H week was Oct. 6-12. Find Out Night was held on Oct. 7. T-shirt Day was Oct. 9. A county wide T-shirt contest was held. No committee reports were given. No advisor news was given.
