P.E.O. Chapter MF
P.E.O. Chapter MF held its regular monthly meeting on Thursday at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, with Bev DeVault and Carol Terry serving as hostesses.
The chapter welcomed Miriam Smith back as an active member after several years in inactive status.
Jane Goldsmith presented the program on the Council Bluffs Sister City Association. The organization supports projects in Karadah, Iraq and in Herat, Afghanistan. Additionally, the organization hosts Open World Leadership programs for young Russian leaders.
The next meeting for Chapter MF is Oct. 3, and the group will hear reports from the Convention of International Chapter to be held in Des Moines Sept. 12-14.
