P.E.O. Chapter IQ
P.E.O. Chapter IQ met Aug. 9 at St. John Lutheran Church. Hostesses were Tracy Frush and Becky Nickerson. Amy Krasne gave the program on the Iowa P.E.O. Project Fund, the umbrella organization for the Sara Porter Beckwith Fund and Cottey College. Krasne reminded the group to be aware of any individual who may need assistance.
The group recently met with for lunch with Alvina Hjortsvang at her home at Immanuel Village. A guest, Terri Fallin, gave a program on her time as a student and employee at Cottey College.
The group’s next meeting will be 9:30 a.m. Sept. 13 at Harmony Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.