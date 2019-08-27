P.E.O. Chapter LP
Following the summer break, Chapter LP of the P.E.O. sisterhood will re-convene its regular monthly meetings at 1 p.m. today, (Tuesday, August 27) at the pub of Primrose Retirement Community. Katie Wright, chapter member and former teacher with the Iowa School for the Deaf, will present a program on some of the newer features of the school, which now offers training for the visually impaired. Members and guests will observe a demonstration and receive a sign language alphabet card.
Presiding at the meeting will be chapter president Monica Sciortino, who will take up several agenda items, including the Sept. 12-14 convention trip to Des Moines to participate in the 150th birthday anniversary celebration of P.E.O. International. Considered to be a “once in a lifetime” opportunity, several chapter members will attend. P.E.O. was organized in the State of Iowa in 1869 and has now become the largest not-for-profit organization for women in North America. Highlights of the convention will be recapped by chapter attendees for the benefit of all members on Sept. 25 when the group meets at Risen Son Christian Village.
Hostesses for the afternoon are Jeannette Brown, Cheryl Punteney and Carol Mattox. The chapter will hold its next meeting on Sept. 10 in the community room of East Side Christian Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.