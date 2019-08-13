P.E.O. Chapter FK
P.E.O. Chapter FK met at Council Bluffs Country Club on Aug. 9. Following lunch, Gloria West presented a program on AKTION (Kiwanis-related), a group comprised of adults with disabilities who work together in serving various organizations in need. Additionally, Jan Ward reported on the P.E.O. Scholar Award.
Several members are looking forward to attending the P.E.O. International Convention in Des Moines in September. P.E.O. will celebrate the 150th year.
The next regular meeting for Chapter FK will be Sept. 13 at the country club.
