P.E.O. Chapter FK
P.E.O. Chapter FK had a wonderful meeting and program on Feb. 14, at the Council Bluffs Country Club. Hostesses were Jeanie Killion and Kathy Mahan. They carried out a lovely Valentine’s Day theme. Following lunch, we had a memorial service for four of recently departed Chapter FK members: Elizabeth Miller, Doris Ratekin, Carolyn Lippke, and Mary Laustrup.
The program was a celebration of Founders’ Day and Chapter FK’s 100th anniversary. Jan Stone gave a presentation of P.E.O. history and the story of Chapter FK. Chapter FK is the oldest P.E.O. chapter in Council Bluffs. Displayed was memorabilia from our early beginnings, including donations from the 1920s of a Bible and tablecloth which are still used in our initiations.
In keeping with the special day, a beautiful love song was performed by Sophie Knauss. Marsha Grandick then gave a wonderful video presentation of interviews of some of our longer-time members: Elaine Cenovich, Pat Peterson, Elma Lynn, Elizabeth Hostetter, Mary Filbert, Westy Nelson and Lynn Wiechelman.
The next meeting will be March 13 at the Council Bluffs Country Club.
P.E.O. Chapter LP
After a winter break, Chapter LP of the P.E.O. Sisterhood will convene at 1 p.m. today at the Apple Barrel Restaurant on South 24th Street for its February meeting. Following Dutch treat desserts and beverages, Linda Knell, the chapter’s recording secretary, will present a program to highlight historical and notable couples of Council Bluffs in a belated Valentine’s Day “Sweetheart Tribute.” Knell, a retired medical technologist, was formerly a volunteer tour guide and narrator for the Convention and Visitors Bureau’s scheduled bus tours which traveled to the residential sites of historical “Sweetheart Couples of Council Bluffs.”
These prominent couples who, through their business contributions and community involvement, made a significant imprint on Council Bluffs during the years from 1894 through 1912 and beyond. Building on that theme, Knell’s commentary will feature six memorable couples of yesteryear: Grenville Mellen Dodge and Ruth Anne Dodge; Dexter and Amelia Bloomer; James Edmundson and Jennie Hart Edmundson; Joseph and Florence Lemen; Benjamin and Mary Marks; and Jean Bregant and Inez Lewis Bregant.
Officiating at today’s meeting in the absence of president Monica Sciortino will be proxy president Carolyn Forbes. Co-hostesses for the day are Carol Brockmann, Linda Knell, and Dee Youngman. Among items on the agenda will be a discussion and selection of new members for initiation at the upcoming March meeting, the program selection and theme for the Reciprocity Brunch scheduled for April 18, and the election of new officers and committee chairs for 2020 and 2021, as well as new meeting locations and scheduled programs for the seasons ahead.
Chapter LP’s next meeting will be at 1 p.m. March 10 at East Side Christian Church, 331 W. Bennett Ave.
