P.E.O. Chapter FK
P.E.O. Chapter FK sisters met at the Council Bluffs Country Club on Sept. 13 for the regular monthly meeting.
Hostesses were Idella Spann and Teresa Powers. The Rev. Donna Miller presented a program on the Salvation Army. Twelve members were unable to be in attendance, as they were in Des Moines at the P.E.O. International Convention, which was held Sept. 12-14. It was a very special event, as P.E.O. was celebrating the 150th anniversary. Approximately 7,000 women from all 50 states and Canada were expected to be in attendance. In addition to business meetings, music, and entertainment, there were tours and seminars, and a lovely descendants’ tea.
The next meeting for Chapter FK will be Sept. 27 at the Council Bluffs Country Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.