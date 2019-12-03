P.E.O. Chapter IQ
P.E.O. Chapter IQ met Nov. 8 at Harmony Court. Hostesses were Jackie McLelland, Candy Narmi and Barb Madsen. The program was presented by Rachel Schott, marketing and office manager of Pottawattamie Arts, Culture and Entertainment. Their inaugural fundraiser will be Feb. 22, 2020, at 6 p.m. at the new Hoff Family Arts/Culture Center. The evening will showcase the nearly 95,000 square feet and will provide an opportunity to interact with artists. PACE ambassadors are a volunteer group seeking individuals wanting to participate in events at the HFACC as greeters, box office and docents, office assistance and other areas of assistance, Contact Rachel at 712-396-2464 or via email at rachel@pacearts.org. The next chapter meeting will be at noon on Dec. 12 at the home of Jan Story.
Downtown Kiwanis Council Bluffs
Downtown Kiwanis Council Bluffs meets Mondays at noon in the community room at the Madison Avenue Hy-Vee. Programs for December are:
Dec. 9 — Brandy Wallar, New Visions Homeless Services
Dec. 16 — Deacon Vernon Dobelmann, executive director St. Albert Catholic Schools
Dec. 23 — Christmas Party and gift exchange
Dec. 30 — Mike Knedler, youth protection guidelines for Kiwanis
