P.E.O. Chapter FK
P.E.O. Chapter FK met Friday at the Council Bluffs Country Club. The program was a LOVELY presentation by Mary Lou McGinn on historic houses of Council Bluffs. Our city has a wonderful history, and Mary Lou made it come alive by telling stories of some of its homes and those residents who lived in them.
Hostesses for the luncheon were Jan Ward and Marilyn Linkletter, and they decorated the tables in lovely fall colors. After committee reports, members were reminded that as the year approaches its end, various duties/responsibilities will need to be concluded.
The chapter’s next meeting will be held on Nov. 8, at the Country Club.
P.E.O. Chapter LP
A gourmet brunch was at the top of the menu when members of P.E.O. Chapter LP and participating guests gathered for the fifth annual Autumn Brunch and Bridge event. Held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 25 in the community room of East Side Christian Church, more than 60 attendees were greeted and ushered into an Autumn Harvest and Halloween setting of colorful motifs, seasonal flowers and inviting aromas. Subsequent to brunch, five rounds of bridge were played enthusiastically and scored by alternating partners. The awarding of donated prizes and drawings were interspersed throughout the afternoon with enumerations going to first, second, and third tallies at the conclusion of bridge.
Overseeing the festivities was Chapter LP president Monica Sciortino who said that each chapter member played a specialized role, which contributed to the success of this year’s event. Moreover, we are particularly appreciative to our bridge-playing guests who support this activity each year. Proceeds are designated as scholarships for deserving college students with financial needs.
Chapter LP’s upcoming Nov. 12 meeting will be held at 1 p.m. at the Council Bluffs Country Club. Arranged by Karen Behrens, Carolyn Forbes, and Katie Wright, the program will focus on family heritage and will be presented by Barbara Christie of the Pottawattamie County Genealogical Society.
