Council Bluffs Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution
The Council Bluffs Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will hold their regular business meeting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, .
The meeting will be held at Rose Court, located at 17 Robbins Street in Woodbine. Hostesses are Mary Jane Foutch and Lavonne Thompson. Coffee and pastries will be provided.
In addition to the regular business meeting, members will be discussing Constitution Week, the Veterans Day parade and the chapter’s plans for the patriotic Christmas tree at the Historic Dodge House.
Following the meeting, Foutch, will be giving a presentation on “American POWs”.
Members are encouraged to bring their 2019-2020 chapter dues and any used ink cartridges and Box Tops for Education they have collected to the meeting. Also, bring any items to donate for veterans’ and women’s shelters.
Items needed include gift cards, shave cream, razors, aftershave, combs, brushes, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, denture cream or powder, denture brushes, talc, socks, sweatshirts and sweatpants.
All current or prospective member of DAR are invited to attend. The Council Bluffs Chapter has members from western Iowa including Pottawattamie, Cass and Harrison counties.
For information on the Council Bluffs Chapter of DAR, questions about membership in DAR or the DAR application process, please contact Constance Fenn, chapter registrar, at rcfenn@msn.com.
