Optimist Club of Council Bluffs
The Optimist Club of Council Bluffs recently hosted Jason Hill, a Council Bluffs native and Lewis Central High School graduate who now works as the director of operations at Denali National Park in Alaska.
Hill spoke and provided club members with an inside look of the park. He started there in 2007 parking buses. His talk shared interesting insights into the park, its wildlife and also job opportunities at the park.
P.E.O. Chapter LP
Seasonal decor, Christmas carols, and holiday cheer beckons P.E.O. Chapter LP members and guests to its annual Christmas Party at noon today in the community room of East Side Christian Church. Led by chapter president Monica Sciortino, participating party hostesses are officers of the chapter: Carol Brockmann, vice president; Linda Knell, recording secretary; Karen Behrens, treasurer; Judy Lookabill, chaplain; and Carol Collins, guard.
The aroma of holiday cuisine featuring soups du Jour and assorted accompaniments will invite guests to the buffet table. The piece de resistance will be a colorful array of homemade Christmas cakes and pies. A free-will offering will follow to benefit the Goodfellows for Christmas 2019.
Among the special guests in attendance will be newly installed members: Teri Davis, Jerry Gaffney and Darlene Schwarzkopf. Prospective members are also on the invitation list for the day.
For the listening pleasure of everyone in attendance and to bring the season to a high pitch, will be a performance of traditional Christmas carols sung by The Home Towners, an SATB choral ensemble under the direction of chapter member Dee Youngman.
Chapter LP will meet again at noon on Jan. 28, 2020, for lunch in the private dining room of the Golden Corral Buffet to mark the P.E.O. Founders Day.
A remembrance of the P.E.O. founders will recall 150 years of growth and educational philanthropy throughout North America.
P.E.O. Chapter MF
P.E.O. Chapter MF held its regular meeting on Dec. in the home of hostess Linda Alexander. Connie Leiden was co-hostess for the Christmas-themed gathering.
Following the business meeting, Nancy White facilitated the program in which members shared childhood Christmas memories and then read an author-unknown article about leaving with our children lessons on the joy life offers at this time of year.
The next chapter meeting is Jan. 16, 2020 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
