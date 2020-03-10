P.E.O. Chapter MF
P.E.O. Chapter MF met at the home of hostess Gloria Wilkinson with Mary Stuhr serving as co-hostess on Thursday morning. The program was designed to celebrate the group’s election and installation of officers.
Following a voice vote, the officers elected for 2020-2021 are: Carol Terry, president; Judy Hughes, treasurer; Sheryl Koch, guard; Linda Alexander, corresponding secretary; Jane Goldsmith, recording secretary; Irene Dodder, vice president; and Nancy White, chaplain.
The chapter expressed their support and gratitude to the officers and wished them a successful year. The next meeting is scheduled for April 2.
