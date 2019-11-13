Council Bluffs Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution
The Council Bluffs Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will hold their next regular business meeting at 11 a.m. Saturday, at The Twisted Tail, located at 2849 335th St., Beebeetown.
Hostesses for this meeting will be Lisa and Hillary Varnes-Rex. The Twisted Tail offers a full menu for those wanting to order lunch.
This will be the last chapter meeting for the year. Members will be discussing upcoming activities including our chapter’s participation in the Wreaths Across America ceremony at the Omaha National Cemetery on Dec. 14. Additionally, members will be nominating delegates for the 2020 121st Iowa Society Daughters of the American Revolution state conference and the 2020 129th NSDAR continental congress.
Following the regular business meeting, Lisa Varnes-Rex will be giving the program, “The Fort Dodge Museum.”
Members are encouraged to bring homemade pillowcases or fabric for the “DAR Pillowcase Project for Military” or any additional items for the troops our chapter are supporting in the Republic of Niger. Donations are being accepted to help defray the cost of postage for these items. Additional details can be found at the “DAR Pillowcase Project for Military” Facebook page or at darpillowcaseproject.com.
The chapter continues to collect any items for veterans’ and women’s shelters. Items needed include gift cards, shave cream, razors, aftershave, combs, brushes, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, denture cream or powder, denture brushes, talc, socks, sweatshirts and sweatpants.
All current or prospective member of DAR are invited to attend. For information on the Council Bluffs Chapter of DAR, questions about membership in DAR or the DAR application process, contact Constance Fenn, chapter registrar, at rcfenn@msn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.