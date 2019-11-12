P.E.O. Chapter FK
P.E.O. Chapter FK met at the Council Bluffs Country Club on Nov. 8. The program was a presentation by Tim Dickmeyer, executive director of The Arts Center on the campus of Iowa Western Community College. He spoke about the history of The Arts Center, the many resources it provides and a gave a preview of the upcoming programs. FK members were impressed to hear the opportunities available to the community. Also, several FK sisters gave a report highlighting their experiences at the International Convention in Des Moines in September. Iowa was honored to be the host state for the convention, welcoming almost 6,000 women from across the United States and Canada.
Hostesses for the luncheon were Peggy Tye and Lana Cruz. The decorations were a reminder that Thanksgiving is rapidly approaching.
Since this was the last business meeting of the year, several topics had to be discussed and resolved. The next meeting will be a social on Dec. 13.
Downtown Kiwanis
Downtown Kiwanis Council Bluffs will hold a pancake feed featuring The Pancake Man from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 22 at Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave. Proceeds will go to the club’s community service projects in Council Bluffs. Cost is $7 for adults; $5 for children younger than 10.
Downtown Kiwanis Council Bluffs meets at noon every Monday in the Community Room at the Madison Avenue Hy-Vee. Programs for November are:
• Nov. 18 — Aubury Krueger from the Area Agency on Aging
• Nov. 25 — Key leader students from Abraham Lincoln High School
