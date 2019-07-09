Catholic Daughters of the Americas
The Council Bluffs Court No. 330 Catholic Daughters of the Americas will host their summer salad luncheon annual fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on July 17. The event will take place at St. Peter’s Social Hall, 1 Bluff St.
Attendees may dine in or carry-out. Cost is $7 per plate; proceeds will support the Catholic Daughters Charitable Donations Program. There will be raffle items as well; tickets will be $1 each.
For more information, go online to cda330.org. This event is sponsored by the Council Bluffs Court No. 330 Catholic Daughters of the Americas.
