P.E.O. Chapter FK
P.E.O. Chapter FK held a luncheon at the Buffett Cancer Center restaurant, and were given tours of the Healing Arts Center in Omaha, Friday. The Center prides itself on not only physical healing of their patients, but emotion and spiritual as well. Club members saw literary and visual arts, created by artists with works displayed internationally, all depicting healing and hope. There is an outdoor garden, specifically for the enjoyment of patients and their families and friends.
Chapter members encourages the public to take advantage of this outstanding symbol of beauty and healing. (Guided tours are available, usually on Saturdays.)
Chapter FK will next meet on Aug. 9 at the Council Bluffs Country Club.
