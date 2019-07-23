P.E.O. Chapter IQ
P.E.O. Chapter IQ met July 12 at Harmony Court. Sharon Finerty and Amy Krasne served as hostesses. A birthday party was celebrated for all members. The group played Daisy Bingo with squares filled with facts about the founding sisters. There is still time to register for International Convention. Reservations for the bus trip to the convention on Sept. 12 need to be made by July 31. On July 26, the group will car pool to Immanuel Village in Omaha for lunch with member Alvina Hjorstvang. The next regular meeting will be 9:30 a.m. Aug. 9 at St. John Lutheran Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.