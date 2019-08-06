P.E.O. Chapter MF
P.E.O. Chapter MF held its regular monthly meeting on Aug. 1 in the community room at the new Council Bluffs Police Department. The chapter extended its sincere appreciation to Officer Dan Burns, community resources director for the CBPD, for a very interesting and informative tour of the new police facility.
Following the tour, the meeting was conducted and Vera Theobald and Connie Cryer served as hostesses. A special acknowledgement was given to Karen Petersen who acts as the chapter’s historian and so diligently collects and preserves the chapter’s memories.
The next meeting will be Sept. 5 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
