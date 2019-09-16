Fall and winter is approaching, and in the culinary world that means soup’s on.
The joy of making soup is that you can gather all your ingredients together from your pantry, you can use the end of season vegetables, you can use a crock pot and have it cook all day while you are at work, you can season the broth to your own taste and you can split the broth so you have two soups, and basically use the same ingredients just with different flavors. In addition, the soup can be frozen to serve at a later time.
Wow! Load it up with vegetables, your favorite meat or no meat at all. You can substitute the grain or quinoa (pronounced keen-wa) for a wholesome complete protein.
If you love soup, it’s a good idea to keep all your soup recipes in one place, like a three ring notebook, labeled “SOUPS”. So you are ready when a neighbor gives you some extra tomatoes or squash from the garden.
Soup and sandwiches make a very nice holiday lunch meal as well. Everyone gets chopping time and can be creative, and maybe even learn a few cooking tips.
Here are some ideas regarding how to get the best flavor for your soup:
Use Fresh Vegetables
Fresh vegetables are the best. If you use canned, rinse and strain off the liquid. Rinsing will remove about 51% of the sodium, according to the test kitchens in Vermont (Cook’s Country). You can always add more later if you think you need it.
Sweat Your Aromatics
Aromatic vegetables are onions, leeks, garlic, celery leaves and carrots. These should be diced (about the same size, except for garlic). Sweating means to cook them in a little broth for about five minutes to break down the cellulose.
Use Stock or Broth Liquids
Those stock or broth flavors are usually chicken or beef. Those in the aseptic containers seem to have a better flavor that the canned. A note: Once you open the aseptic container, the broth or stock should be used within 7 to 10 days. If you can’t use it all then put it in a BPA-free bag and freeze for another time. Some good brands are Imagine, Pacific and Trader Joe’s. If your recipe calls for wine, boil it for 10 minutes to cook off the harshness of the alcohol.
Adding Meat
Saute beef or chicken in a little broth or beef or chicken base (Better Than Bouillon) and add to your pot. If you buy a rotisserie chicken, be sure to use the broth in the container.
Adding Vegetables
If you add frozen corn or peas, add the baby corn or peas because there will be less pesticide residue.
If you add mushrooms, saute before adding. If you add green beans, blanch them in hot water and then a cold bath before adding to your broth. Zucchini should be small ones with the skin on and add last, just before serving. Cook your small, cut and peeled potatoes into bite-size pieces and cook in a little vegetable broth before adding.
Tomato Base
You can add whole, peeled tomatoes or add a can of stewed tomatoes and puree in the blender. Muir Glen and Eden Farms are very flavorful brands and BPA-free.
Recipe: Tomato, Black Bean, Quinoa Soup
Purchase Quinoa that is pre-washed and organic. Follow the package directions. Cook 1 cup quinoa in two quarts boiling water. Cook for 10 minutes. Drain the quinoa in a sieve and set the sieve over a pot of simmering water about 1-inch deep. Water should not touch the bottom of the sieve. Cover the quinoa with a clean kitchen towel. Allow to steam for 10 minutes until tender and fluffy and dry. Remove from the heat and add the following dressing:
Whisk together 2 teaspoons grated lime zest (organic), 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice, 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled, 1 tablespoon vegetable oil, 2 teaspoons sugar and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Mix the dressing with the quinoa, then add 2 to 3 medium tomatoes (remove seeds and membrane) and 4 scallions, chopped. Add 1 14- to 15-oz can of black beans, drained and rinsed. Add 3 to 4 cans of stewed tomatoes that you have blended in your food processor, and 1-2 cups of chicken broth (Better Than Bouillon) or other broth, such as Pacific Brand, Trader Joe’s in aseptic containers.
The benefits of Black Bean, Tomato and Quinoa soup are many:
1. Quinoa is a complete protein and a whole grain.
2. Tomatoes — especially in a condensed state — are full of lycopene, an antioxidant which fights free radicals in the body that can cause cancer.
3. Black Beans are a protein and protects a body from bowel cancer.
4. Add a tablespoon of baking cocoa to increase antioxidant effect.
5. Quinoa can be used to make salads with fruits, vegetables and nuts. It can also be a good breakfast cereal with cinnamon and fruits.
— Elaine Fenner can be reached at laynie@cox.net
