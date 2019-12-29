In technology, a reset button is a push-button that can reset a device. On personal computers, the reset button clears the memory and reboots the machine. Over the years, during storms, I have had to push the reset buttons on circuit breakers several times to reset the circuit. Usually, in computers and other electronic devices, it is a small button, probably recessed into the case to prevent it being pressed accidentally.
If you had a reset button for your life, how would you use it?
Maybe you’ve doubted where your life is going. And perhaps it’s time to make a few changes to your life. When you’re feeling this way it’s really important to listen to what’s going on in your heart and in your mind. What is causing these feelings? Is it feeling disconnected with what you want to do, or what you feel you should have been doing all along?
A reset allows you to make improvements in your life you can comfortably commit to. Sometimes hitting the reset button is the only way to avoid hitting a wall you may have unknowingly built.
It doesn’t matter where you’re coming from. What matters is where you are going. You may not be happy about your past, but remember, failure does not have to be final or fatal. It’s the willingness to keep moving forward that matters.
Starting my life over again several different times has taught me to grow more independent, expand my comfort zone, and branch out to new ideas, people and experiences. I actually had several who pushed my reset button for me between the ages of two and a half months, and just prior to starting middle school. Then, between middle school (1954) and 1980 you wouldn’t believe how many times I had to access the reset button in order to choose the right and better life for myself, and at times others connected to my life.
Get involved in your life! Wherever you go and whatever you are doing it is important to be actively involved with those around you. So many of us are “me-oriented,” only focusing on what we have to do to propel ourselves to the next stage of our lives. However, the world is full of interesting, genuine, loving people that we often overlook in the busyness, hustle and bustle, of our lives. If you are serious about pressing the reset button on your life then I encourage you to get involved in community, whatever that is to you.
Learn more about different cultures, participate in local events, and introduce who you are to neighbors. Smile and say “hello” as you walk by on the street. These interactions, big or small, will bring joy to both others and yourself.
“Live in the present.” I’ve heard this statement many times. It may seem like an obvious one, but living in the present is something a lot of people do not do. It’s really easy to get caught up in past memories, or to feel anxiety for the future. Instead of being caught up in a mind full of anxiety, regret, and anticipation, we need to enjoy the beautiful life that has been chosen for ourselves. Be done with letting excuses hold you back.
Actively tackle your fears, and love pursuing what makes you happy on a daily basis. You will then find yourselves spreading this same thinking to those around you.
Questions you may want to consider:
• If your life had a “reset button,” would you press it?
• If you could restart your entire life, what would you change?
• If life had a reset button, at what point of your life would you go back and begin again?
• If you had a chance to either restart your life or continue with it as it is, what would you do?
• If you could restart your life, what is something you would do the same, and why?
I am so glad that some resets in my life, just to mention a few, helped me to find my birthmother, have an opportunity to work with actor Richard Boone, meet President Eisenhower and his family, interview some famous and interesting personalities, find the love of my life, whom I’ve shared over 33 years with, locate my “long lost family” in Arkansas, and share my thoughts via this column.
Just know that you have the power to hit the reset button on your life. And you don’t have to wait until January first to do so. Also know that God is okay with you pushing the reset button. Sometimes He may even push it for you.
— Contact: amsstark@msn.com
