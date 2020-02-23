My name is Emma Schwaller — previously Ford — and I proudly grew up right here in Council Bluffs.
As a child, I had the unique opportunity of living at Hitchcock Nature Center for seven years. My dad was a park ranger there, and during this time I realized how unique and beautiful the Loess Hills are. My mother is an elementary school teacher at Lewis Central and has been teaching long before I was born. She open-enrolled me and I attended Lewis Central from kindergarten through my high school graduation in 2013.
I have so many wonderful memories of growing up in Council Bluffs. Some of those include pulling my little sister behind me in a wagon around the park, playing soccer my entire childhood, hanging out with my cousins, and being besties with my grandpa, Lynn Ford.
After high school, I immediately went to Iowa State University where I studied and obtained my degree in Interdisciplinary Design. I was so nervous to leave home but ended up really enjoying my time at ISU. I unexpectedly met my future husband during my sophomore year of college in a design studio. Soon after meeting, I found out that he is from Omaha, which later on, made our decision to move back to Council Bluffs after his graduation very easy! We got married in 2017 and moved back to the area in the winter of 2019.
This past summer, we purchased our first home together in the historic part of Council Bluffs. and soon after I started my position as the content coordinator at the Council Bluffs Convention & Visitors Bureau. We are overjoyed to be back around family and to be in the place that we have called home our entire childhood.
It has been almost five years since I’ve lived in Council Bluffs and I cannot wait to explore my hometown!
