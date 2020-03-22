*Editor’s Note: In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, The Daily Nonpareil urges readers to first and foremost adhere to the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Gov. Kim Reynolds’ directives for going out in public. This article is intended to promote the good aspects of Council Bluffs and does not in anyway endorse behavior that is not safe at this time. Please consider today’s column as an idea for recreation once the pandemic has passed and our community life returns to normal.
Like a lot of high schoolers, I did not pay attention to much other than sports, friends, and occasionally schoolwork. I knew Council Bluffs had public art, but I couldn’t have told you where or what it looked like.
After going away to college and studying art and design I can’t help but be aware of all of the beauty around me. When I moved back to Council Bluffs, I was amazed by how much public art we actually have and how much I love it!
Now through my more observant eyes, I went around Council Bluffs using the Otocast app, (which you should definitely check out) and am going to share some of my favorite pieces with you.
‘Gateway’ by Ed Carpenter
“Gateway” by Ed Carpenter is by far my favorite piece of public art in Council Bluffs. I think that the colors chosen create a stark and much-needed contrast to all of the concrete surrounding it.
The colors are uplifting, bright, and welcoming. Even though it is made of 50 tons of steel it keeps a light and airy feel to it. I can’t help but smile every time I see it.
‘Rhythm’ by Jun Kaneko
I think that “Rhythm” by Jun Kaneko is one of the most playful pieces of public art in Council Bluffs.
This sculpture garden includes 21 individual elements around the Mid-America Center. All the individual pieces are so unique and make you want to keep exploring.
‘Wellspring’ and ‘Oculus’ by Brower Hatcher
Brower Hatcher and I are both very interested in natural organisms and living systems, so I am a big fan of his geometric work.
I think that both the “Wellspring” fountain and “Oculus” are extremely modern, beautiful, and mesmerizing. They bring a breath of fresh air to Bayliss Park.
‘Molecule Man’ by Jonathan Borofsky
Created by an internationally known artist, “Molecule Man” has become an iconic Council Bluffs figure. It stands 50-feet tall and is fascinating to look at in all types of weather and lighting conditions.
I really enjoy looking through the different holes in the sculpture to see a new view of my surroundings.
Public art can be controversial at times but art truly enriches the lives of locals, draws visitors, and makes the city a more beautiful and interesting place to be.
I know some of these may not be your favorites, but I encourage you to look at them a little differently next time.
— Emma Schwaller is the Content Coordinator for the Council Bluffs Convention & Visitors Bureau. Her column, “Exploring Home” appears bi-weekly in The Daily Nonpareil.
