Nutrition seems to be one of the most controversial topics in today’s health and fitness advice.
You shouldn’t eat fat. Don’t eat past 8 p.m. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Keto, Carnivore, Vegan, Vegetarian, Intermittent fasting, Counting Macros, Paleo, Whole 30, Weight Watchers is the best diet. One glass of wine a day keeps the doctor away.
These claims are never ending. In my opinion, they all play a role when it comes to being healthy. Anything in extreme is never healthy. Balance is the most important aspect of nutrition.
The list goes on and on for health-and-nutrition-based articles. Everyone claims to have the answer that will solve all your health problems overnight. Everyone wants to argue which one is the best like it’s religion, and there could not be another way out there. Here’s a little secret: What works for one person may not work for the next. We all have a unique set of DNA, which has been built up by our ancestors. This makes us more sensitive to certain foods than others. It’s what defines what works and what doesn’t when it comes to nutrition. But there are some Holy Truths to nutrition.
It also seems that for every person who has all the answers, there are just as many who are lost and confused about how to lose weight or wonder if it’s even possible. I want to unveil the truth about nutrition and provide a simple solution to this problem.
Here are a couple things you will need that you can’t buy: An open mind, daily discipline and practice, and a perception that doesn’t stop at 5, 10 or 20 pounds lost. Nutrition is a lifestyle, but it starts with one meal at a time. Don’t get caught up when you miss a meal or fall off the wagon. Focus on the next meal and benefit your health.
Holy Truths of Human Nutrition
1. Eat Real Food
2. Not Too Much
3. Eat Mostly Veggies
EAT REAL FOOD
Anything that has grown from this Earth, had a mom and isn’t poisonous to you is a real food. You want to find and cook these foods in their rawest form. Now, I am not telling you to eat raw meat. What I mean is to avoid all the fluffed up foods that the western-style world we live in has been built around. Everywhere you look there is an unreal type of food lurking from an interstate billboard, a TV commercial or a supermarket display.
Let me be honest, this world is not setting you up to win this battle. It is playing a game that will deter you from what is most natural to your body. Advertising is structured around piquing your interest in the boxes, bags and fluffed-up man-made food that we all have grown accustomed over the last 50 years. In that accomodation, we have become extremely unhealthy. We have been led to believe things are healthy for us, but the only health they provide is wealth for the manufacturers who develop these products. These big food companies have spent a lot of money and time to figure out what they can create that looks, smells and tastes better than the REAL FOOD.
This is the mouse trap of today’s health dilemma.
This is not an easy separation. Similar to addiction, when you stop eating these foods, your mind craves them. It seems like you can’t live without them and real food just doesn’t have the pleasurable taste of these fluffed-up foods that have saturated your palate. You can retrain your palate or your taste for real food. If you are in an unhealthy state, then you must retrain your palate.
I give an analogy to my clients when it comes to this saturation. Think about the flavor difference between fruits and vegetables. Fruits have more natural sugar, and that has been ingrained in us to enjoy. Sugar lights up the brain pleasure sensory areas and releases hormones that fill us up with joy. Fruits were the only sweet products the Earth contained until food became an industry. That’s when products were created to be 200-500 times sweeter than table sugar. These products are known as artificial sweeteners. Think about that for a second. If a fruit becomes 200-500 times less sweeter than the cosmic brownies and ice cream, now the fruit becomes comparable to the vegetable and the vegetable gets pushed even further away for our desire to want them.
Real Food has the most natural synergy to the body when compared to anything man made. The biggest reason for this: Time. Our bodies have not had enough time to adapt to the processed foods labeled with “Healthy” stickers that surround us. The clear example of this is our ability to absorb supplemental vitamins. Vitamin supplements can play a positive role in filling the gaps with our health, but our body only absorbs a fraction of the milligrams we ingest. So where do you find vitamins and minerals that will get you the most bang for your buck? REAL FOOD.
Meat, fish, vegetables, fruits, nuts and seeds are the answer. These things are all around you, and they are easy to access. Next time you are at the grocery store, walk around the perimeter of the store. That’s where all the real food is located. Go to your local farmer’s market. Mix up your colors, eat all varieties and learn new ways to cook them to make them easier to access for yourself.
NOT TOO MUCH
This is a pretty abstract statement. I am not suggesting counting macronutrients and/or intermittent fasting. What I am suggesting is eat to supplement your physical activities. Food is fuel for us. Carbs are high octane fuel for the body. They are quick to burn and stored if they are not used. Fats are slow burning fuel and are necessary for long durations of any activity. In some circumstances, protein can be converted into carbs to be utilized as energy for the body to operate.
Macronutrients (Macros) are carbs, fats and proteins. This means that they are large in size. They are the most commonly talked about and labeled. There are also nutrients that are categorized as micronutrients. These are comprised of vitamins and minerals and are essential for cellular health. You are made up of approximately 37 TRILLION cells and their health can only be sustained chronically through supplying them with the proper nutrients to operate.
This is where we go back to the synergy of real food. The way in which real food is made, the combination of fat, carbs, protein and the amount of each nutrient it contains makes each food unique in its ability to give you health. This unique combination can’t be manipulated in a laboratory or in a factory. We have been failing at that for decades. Each real food is special in its ability to give us the vitamins and minerals that we need to thrive and ultimately survive.
EAT MOSTLY VEGGIES
In my opinion, there are two problems with overweight America: Overconsumption of carbs and underconsumption of quality vitamins and minerals. Veggies solve this problem. Veggies don’t have a large carb net value, but they hold a large net value of vitamins and minerals. The colors of those veggies indicate those nutrients.
Dr. Atkins was famously known for the Atkins Diet. He was a physician and cardiologist who comprised a diet that suggested controlling your carb consumption and emphasized consuming meat, fish and foods containing fat to support a heart healthy diet. His comparisons were always related to looking at the nutrient density of foods and always choosing foods that have more nutrient density and lower carbs. He would compare fruits to vegetables and explain that even though the fruits do have good nutrients, the carbs that are in it can be unhealthy when consumed in excess.
Cook those veggies however you choose. Make them the majority of your nutritional intake. Learn new ways to cook them and eat as many colors as you can to consume the most variety of nutrients possible.
In conclusion, don’t make it complicated. I am not suggesting to flip your life upside down, although that may be needed, depending on where you are in your state of health. What I am suggesting is take it one meal at a time and try to apply these three concepts into your meals.
Eat real food that was grown from the Earth or had a mom. Don’t eat outside your activity level and consume mostly veggies. Maintain balance between carbs, fats and protein. At the end of the day you are an omnivore. This means you are made to consume a variety of foods and that variety is essential to your long-term health.
Settle into the long-term goals. The average American gains approximately 2 pounds per year after graduating high school. Being overweight usually doesn’t happen overnight, so why are we so amped to lose all the weight overnight? Nutrition is a journey. It takes daily discipline and consistency.
Also, don’t beat yourself up when you step off the healthy path. Just don’t make those missteps a habit and maximize the next meal.
— Drew Goodin, masters of arts, Athletic Training Certified, CrossFit evel 2 Certified is owner and head coach at CrossFit Council Bluffs.
