Spring and summer are the perfect times to make your own salsa. Primarily because the ingredients for salsa are now in your grocery store or your planted ingredients are producing in your garden or your friends want to share, or farmers market season is beginning.
How creative you can be! So many reasons to make your own. You can then include the herbs and vegetables you like the most and keep the “heat” where you want it.
Salsa, is a popular condiment and a powerhouse of nutrition. It is a good source of Vitamin C, low in sugar, contain lycopene from the tomatoes, capsalson from the jalapenos which increase your burning ability, low in calories (two tablespoons is less than 10 calories), potassium rich which helps to regulate your blood pressure. But the best part is that you can make your own... just the way you like it. You can put salsa on your steak, grilled chicken, on a salad of your favorite greens (leave off the salad dressing), on your eggs, in our soup or make a bruschetta. The creations are endless. So here are some ideas for you.
Cherry pico de gallo — the cherries are great right now. Wash, remove the stem and seed and cut into two or three pieces, add a seeded jalapeno (remove membranes), some chopped cherry tomatoes, white onion, finely chopped cilantro, two tablespoons each lime juice/olive oil, salt and pepper to your taste. This one is especially good over grilled steak. Try heavy D’s from Rustic Cuts.
Pineapple salsa — Use a fresh pineapple or canned pineapple tidbits (drain off the juice...you can freeze it and use it for some other baking/cooking or for a blended drink). One 20oz can of pineapple, drained, some green onion chopped, ½ cup red pepper and green pepper, finely chopped, chopped jalapeno (remove seeds) or chop them if you like the heat. Add fresh cilantro and some grated lime peel. Season with salt and pepper.
Appl-lime salsa — Use pink lady or honey crsip apples (about four). Wash the apples, do not peel. Chop fine, add one to two jalapenos and one anaheim pepper, chopped fine, ½ red onion, chopped fine, juice of two limes, 2-3 tablespoons of honey. Mix well. Serve with scoops (I like multigrain) with this recipe. I won second place at a salsa making contest at Mullhall’s.
Black bean salsa — This salsa uses pantry items: Two cans of black beans drained and rinsed (rinsing removes 52% of the sodium), one can shoepeg corn (drained and rinsed), two cans petite, diced tomatoes well drained (save the liquid and freeze), ½ green paper and ½ red onion, chopped, one to two cloves of garlic, chopped, chopped cilantro. Mix and add about ½ cup italian salad dressing. Taste and add more if you need it.
Four-ingredient salsa for soups — Chop one firm avocado, two tomatoes and two to three cobs of corn already cooked. Remove the corn from the cooked cob, add tomatoes and avocado. Add the juice of one lime. This is a nice addition to soups.
Tomatillo gazpacho — a cold soup made of raw blended vegetables. Purchase four to five tomatillo in the produce section of the grocery store. They should be firm...green, no bruises or tears in the skin. They will have a thin husk, you will need to remove. Coarsely chop the tomatillo, one green pepper, five green onions (white parts only), one jalapeno pepper seeded and chopped. Place all in a food processor with 2-4 tablespoons of lime juice. Pulse 30 seconds. Add 1-2 cups of white grape juice and pulse again. Add salt and pepper to taste. Refrigerate until cold. Serve in a shop glass with a little sour cream or creme fraiche. You can serve in a small soup cup with crispy corn chips on top.
And the winner of the $50 gift card is… Lisa Buckentine for her PEACH SALSA recipe:
Fresh tomatoes,three or four, chopped so they are chunkier than other vegetables.
Jalapenos, two (diced), leave some of the seeds in keep the heat
Onion (diced)
Cilantro (chopped) about a handful
Lime juice (squeeze a whole lime)
Salt and pepper to taste
Peaches, three to four (diced)
Mix together. This recipe is great with chips, but also delicious on grilled chicken tenders.
Thank you, Lisa.
So try making your own salsa. You have so much freedom to make your own salsa. You could have a salsa making party, even on Zoom. Or have your kids or grandkids help — be as creative as you can and then enjoy your salsa with some SALSA DANCING...it builds endurance and stamina. Wow! There are so many good things attached to salsa.
