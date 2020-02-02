Today’s news headlines bring the following questions to mind if I were to consider the following what-ifs today. What if I had been born in Syria, Afghanistan, Iran, Russia, or Germany? (Thankfully my grandparents immigrated to America from Germany prior to Hitler taking over.) There are many other countries that also come to mind that are too numerous to mention. And if so, what would I have had to deal with and fight for? Would I have had to struggle to find enough food, fight for a cause, or accept religious beliefs I don’t believe in? Etcetera?
What if I had been born to different parents, such as the Buffett family of Omaha? Instead, what if I had not been born to parents that wound-up having to live in poverty for a while? What if my dad hadn’t decided to take us away from the farm life, because he didn’t feel he was born to farm? Would I be a farmer today, or at least a farmhand? If I had been born to Ivy League parents, would I have been a college professor, doctor, or an attorney?
What if I had not quit smoking cigarettes and drinking alcohol after beginning the habit when becoming a fraternity brother during my first year in college? Would I be healthy today, or would I have died like my older brother who refused to give up drinking and smoking. And having been born with a “heart murmur,” what if modern medical technology had not been available to help me and my parents know that what the doctors initially said about me probably needing a heart transplant in the future was not correct? But how I actually needed to, and did, deal with it successfully?
What if I hadn’t dropped-out of college in order to join the Army at the age of 23? Upon returning from Nam, what if I had looked for a more nurturing type, instead of my first wife that I wound-up divorcing? Did all of that shape my life into what I had never intended it to be?
What if I had not listened to my friends when they said, “Allen, you need to start going to church again and give God a chance to make a difference in your life?” And what if I had not gone to the church I decided to, and seen and heard that beautiful young lady giving such a wonderful testimony that kept my attention and encouraged me to introduce myself to her. We would not have celebrated our thirty-third wedding anniversary this year.
And what if I had not managed to follow my dreams and become an English teacher, newspaper reporter, author, and columnist. Yes, I was able to overcome a lot of early self-doubt and focus on my goals, instead of on the negatives that controlled my early years.
The problem with “what-ifs,” is that they not only cause you self-doubt, but can also sideline your potential to accomplish the best in life. If you want the best training to shape your thinking about how to live life, you may want to read the “Good Book,” where Jesus says things, like in Matthew, chapter 6, verse 27: “Can any of you by worrying add a single hour to your life?”
I am so thankful I’ve listened to not only good Christian counsel, but words I seem to have heard directly coming from somewhere in outer space — probably Heaven. If I want to continue not only making a difference in my own life, but in the lives of others, then I need to say, “I have no doubt in the way God is leading me, and never need to ask, ‘what if’ again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.