FRIDAY
• Y Bluffs Bridge Club — 9 to 11 a.m., YMCA Healthy Living Center 714 S. Main St. Council Bluffs, IA 51503. American Contract Bridge League. Bridge Instructional Play. Contact Stevie Martin for more information: 712-323-5995.
• Seeking Safety — 10 to 11:30 a.m., Catholic Charities, 1215 N. Broadway. Financial Education and Empowerment also offered from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Free classes for those who identify as a victim/survivor of domestic or sexual violence. New participants will need to schedule an intake. Call 712-256-2059 ext. 103 for more information.
• Seeking Safety — 10 a.m. to noon, Catholic Charities Office at Zion Recovery Services, 1500 E. 10th St., Atlantic. Financial Education and Empowerment also offered from 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. Free classes for those who identify as a victim/survivor of domestic or sexual violence. New participants will need to schedule an intake. Call 712-256-2059 ext. 103 for more information.
• Elks Lodge TGIF Dinner — 6 to 8 p.m., 380 McKenzie Ave. Call 712-323-2589 or find Elks Lodge 531 Council Bluffs on Facebook for weekly menu.
• Southwest lowa Narcotics Anonymous — Noon, Let It Be, New Litehouse, 200 16th Ave.; 6:30 p.m., Just for Today, Faith Community Church, 2701 N. Eighth St., Red Oak; 7 p.m., Clean & Free Group, first floor McDermott building, 800 Mercy Drive; 8 p.m., Straight and Grateful, 309 Elm St., Atlantic; 8:30 p.m., Discovery Group Church of Christ, 714 Benson St., Omaha; 8:30 p.m., Rebellions, New Litehouse, 200 16th Ave.
• Pickin’ and Grinnin’ Country Music Jam — 6:30 to 9 p.m., Emma Jean’s Restaurant, 2117 Antique City Drive, Walnut. Musicians and music lovers invited to a weekly jam session. Call Emma Jean’s at 712-784-2500.
• UMBA Hall Skating — Every Friday night at UMBA Hall in Underwood except holiday weekends or if Underwood Schools are cancelled due to weather. Fourth grade and younger may skate from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Fifth grade and older skate from 8:30 to 10 p.m. Admission is $4. No outside skates are allowed. The party room may be reserved for birthday celebration for $30. Private skating parties are available for two hours of skating for $300. Call 712-566-2222 to reserve a time.
• Annual Lenten Raffle — Feb. 28 through April 3. The Catholic Daughters Court St. Anthony No. 330 annual Lenten raffle will be held at two fish fry locations in Council Bluffs: St. Patrick Church Hall, 4 Valley View Drive; Corpus Christi Church Great Hall, 3304 Fourth Ave. Both locations run from 4:30 to 7 p.m. The main raffle item at both locations is a 14-inch ASUS Chromebook, along with seven or eight other prizes. Separate ticket collection boxes for each item increase your chances of winning that particular item. Tickets are $1 each, or six tickets for $5.
• Lenten Fish Fry — 5:30 to 7 p.m., American Legion, 716 Fourth St. Fish or chicken strips meal includes fries, coleslaw and dessert. Cost $9. Kids 12 and under $5. Public is welcome.
• Lenten Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. through April 3, St. Patrick Catholic Church, 4 Valley View Drive. The menu includes fried and baked fish, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, grilled cheese sandwich, fries and dessert. Beer and margaritas will be available to purchase. Meal cost is $11 for adults, $5 for children under 10 years.
SATURDAY
• Overeaters Anonymous — 8:30 a.m., Douglas County Health Center, town hall meeting room, first floor, 42nd and Woolworth Streets, Omaha. Call Tracy at 402-551-9711. 10:30 a.m., Unity Church, 3424 N. 90th St., Omaha. Wheelchair accessible and child care provided. Call Dala at 402-210-3755.
• Southwest Iowa Narcotics Anonymous — 5 p.m., Saturday Serenity, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 812 Farnum St., Harlan; 6 p.m., On the Right Track, 515 E. Broadway; 8 p.m., Living Clean, 303 Walnut St., Shenandoah; 8:30 p.m., Rebellions, New Litehouse, 200 16th Ave.
• Gamblers 12-Step Program — 7 p.m., 354 N. 76th St., Omaha. For 24-hour hotline, call 402-978-7899.
• Electric Music Jam — Noon to 4 p.m., Western Historic Trails Center.
• Southwest Iowa Adoption Support Group — Call Tammie at 712-527-1932.
• Living Well with Diabetes Support Group — 10 a.m., Dundee Presbyterian Church, Underwood Avenue and Happy Hollow Boulevard, Omaha. Call 402-558-8060.
• Treynor Optimist Club — 8 a.m., Treynor Community Center.
• Underwood Optimist Club — 7:30 a.m., UMBA Hall.
SUNDAY
• Al-Anon Family Group — 10 a.m., The 500 Club, 410 S. 16th St.
• Southwest lowa Narcotics Anonymous — 11 a.m., Spiritual Breakfast Meeting, New Litehouse, 200 16th Ave.; 6:45 p.m., New Way Group, Broadway United Methodist Church, east door, Room 210, 11 S. First St.; 8:30 p.m., Rebellions, New Litehouse, 200 16th Ave.
• Gamblers 12-Step Program — 2:30 p.m., 12-Step House, 7306 Grant St., Omaha. For 24-hour hotline, call 402-978-7899.
• Overeaters Anonymous — 3 p.m., 309 Elm St., Atlantic. Rear door, wheelchair accessible. Contact Karen W. at 712-774-5620; 4 p.m., St. Matthew’s Church, 60th and Walnut Streets, Omaha. Call Kathleen at 402-556-7877.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 104 Bingo — 6 p.m., North 16th Street and Avenue F. Public welcome.
• Carter Lake VFW Auxiliary Breakfast — 8 a.m. to noon, 100 W. Locust St., Carter Lake. Pancakes or French toast, eggs and sausage $6, $5.50 for seniors. Biscuits and gravy, $5 for full order, $3 for half order. Coffee, tea, milk or juice. For take-out orders, add 50 cents. Call 712-347-6969.
• VFW Post 9661 Ladies’ Auxiliary pancake breakfast — 8 a.m. to noon.
ST. PATRICK’S DAY EVENTS
SATURDAY
• The Young Irelanders — 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Iowa Western Community College Arts Center, 2700 College Road Arts Center, Council Bluffs, IA 51503. A group that brings together Irish traditional music, songs and dance from the Irish Cultural Academy, all world and Irish national champions in their disciplines.
• One Year anniversary/ St Patrick’s party with OMB — 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., the Dock Bar & Gril, there will be corned beef and cabbage along with music by OMB. 401 Veterans Memorial Hwy.
• St. Paddy’s Pre-Party — 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Twisted Tail, 2894 335th St Logan, Iowa.
SUNDAY
• Festival of St. Patrick — 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, dinner, raffle and auctions. Dinner will include corned beef and cabbage, ham, potatoes, green beans, carrots, bread and dessert. For kids there will be hot dogs and chips. Prices for adults are $12, and $5 for kids. There will be a raffle for $1,000; tickets are $20 each or $50 for three. Auctions , children’s activities, a bake sale a quilt raffle.
MONDAY
• Saint Patrick’s Day Kid Event — 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., 3100 Risen Son Blvd in Council Bluffs, Irish music, crafts, snacks and Irish-themed fun. Registration is required and available at bit.ly/2TUs0qP.
TUESDAY
• Saint Patrick’s Day at the Patch — 4 p.m. to 11p.m., St Patrick’s Day at Pioneer Trail Orchard & Pumpkin Patch, serving corned beef cabbage, waffle fries, green beer and there will be karaoke.
• St. Patrick’s Day Party at the Grove — 5p.m. to 6 p.m., 3200 Chippewa Ln, fun games and snacks.
