TUESDAY
• Financial Education and Empowerment — 10 to 11:30 a.m., Catholic Charities, 1215 N. Broadway. Free classes for those who identify as a victim/survivor of domestic or sexual violence. New participants will need to schedule an intake. Call 712-256-2059 ext. 103 for more information.
• Overeaters Anonymous — 6 to 7 p.m., Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A. Call Janie at 712-328-8482.
• Overeaters Anonymous — 7 p.m., Unity Church, 3424 N. 90th St., Omaha. Call Marcy at 402-571-6843.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 104 Bingo — 7 p.m., North 16th Street and Avenue F. Public welcome.
• Alcoholics Anonymous — 8:30 p.m., 410 S. 16th St.
• PTSD Support Group for Veterans — 5 to 7 p.m., Kanesville Honor Guard Building, 3000 Ave. B. A support group for veterans, law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs, city workers and first responders.
• Board Game Night for Adults — 6 to 9 p.m., Council Bluffs Public Library. The public is invited to come play new and classic board and card games at the Council Bluffs Public Library. Bring your own or stop in to join a game. This group meets the first and third Tuesday each month and is free and open to the public.
• Council Bluffs Lions Club Meeting — Noon, Madison Avenue Hy-Vee.
• Lewis & Clark Dinner Meeting — 5:30 p.m. social hour; Dodge Riverside Grille, 2 Harrahs Blvd. Social hour is followed by dinner and a brief meeting before presentations at 6:45 p.m. Public welcome. Small cost. Call 402-291-1585 or email mikilang1@cox.net.
• Metro Area Personal Computer Club — 6:30 p.m. social hour, 7 p.m. meeting, Sapp Bros. Apple Barrel, 2608 S. 24th St. Demonstration following the meeting. Call Joe at 712-322-2438 or email jcavallaro@cox.net.
• Council Bluffs Saddle Club — 7 p.m., New Life Assembly.
• Life After Loss Bereavement Support Group — 7 to 8:30 p.m., Harlan Senior Center, Harlan. Call 712-755-2757.
• Survivors of Suicide — 7:30 p.m. Support group for those who have lost a friend or relative to suicide. Call for location at 402-558-4616.
• Piecemakers Quilt Guild — 7 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 223 E. Superior St., Missouri Valley. Meetings include guest speakers, show-and-tell and a business meeting. Call Phyllis at 712-642-3194.
WEDNESDAY
• Rent Wise — 10 to 11:30 a.m., Catholic Charities, 1215 N. Broadway. Free classes for those who identify as a victim/survivor of domestic or sexual violence. New participants will need to schedule an intake. Call 712-256-2059 ext. 103 for more information.
• Breastfeeding Support Group — 9:30 a.m., CHI Health Mercy Hospital Lactation Clinic in Mercy 2 Professional Center, Room 206. Call 712-328-5252.
• Lewis & Clark Study Group — 9 to 11 a.m., 2 Huron Circle, Salem United Methodist Manawa Center. Find out what happened to the explorers.
• Carter Lake VFW No. 9661 Hamburger Night — 5 to 7:30 p.m., 100 Locust St., Carter Lake. 712-347-6969.
• Greater Communicators Toastmasters Club — 6 to 7 p.m., Firehouse No. 5, 3405 11th St., Council Bluffs. Meetings open to the public. Contact Floy 712-326-9332.
• Water Exercise Program — 7 to 8 p.m., Lewis Central Pool.
• Carter Lake Optimist Club — 7 p.m., Carter Lake Senior Center, 626 Locust St.
• Gamblers 12-Step Program — 8 p.m., 12-Step House, 7306 Grant St., Omaha. For 24-hour hotline, call 402-978-7899.
• Wednesday Night Live Al-Anon — 6 p.m., CHI Health Building, 622 S. Fourth St.
• Ballroom Dancing — 7 p.m., YMCA Healthy Living Center, 714 S Main St, Council Bluffs. $6 for members, $12 for non-members. Call 712-323-5995 for more information.
• Mid-day Women’s Connection — 1 p.m., Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B. Meeting is canceled if school is canceled. For information, call 712-366-1531.
• Head Injury Survivors Support Group — 6:30 p.m., Goodwill Industries, 1111 S. 41st St. Groups for survivors and caregivers and family members. For information, call 402-231-1933 or 402-231-1927.
• Noon Enthusiasts Toastmasters — Noon to 1 p.m., Iowa Western Community College, Looft Hall Room 010. Guests are welcome. Call Terry at 712-325-3353.
• Military Family Support Group — 7 p.m., First Congregational Church, 36th and Harney streets, Omaha. Group is for any family member, significant other or close friend of military or civilian assigned overseas. Call Kathy at 712-292-1312 or Diana at 712-292-4138.
• Harlan Alzheimer’s Association Support Group — 7 p.m., Harlan Senior Center, Eighth and Laurel Streets. Call Alice at 712-755-2757.
• United Support for Amputees — 1 p.m. For amputees, family members and friends. Call Maxine at 712-644-2955.
• Rotary Centennial Club — 7 a.m., Madison Avenue Hy-Vee by Mall of the Bluffs.
THURSDAY
• Work in Progress — 10 to 11:30 a.m., Catholic Charities, 1215 N. Broadway. Free classes for those who identify as a victim/survivor of domestic or sexual violence. New participants will need to schedule an intake. Call 712-256-2059 ext. 103 for more information.
• Journey Beyond Abuse — 6:30 to 8 p.m., Catholic Charities, 1215 N. Broadway. Free classes for those who identify as a victim/survivor of domestic or sexual violence. New participants will need to schedule an intake. Call 712-256-2059 ext. 103 for more information.
• Optimist Club of Council Bluffs — 7 a.m., Madison Avenue Hy-Vee.
• Al-Anon Family Group — 10 a.m., The 500 Club, 410 S. 16th St.
• Council Bluffs Rotary — Noon, YMCA Healthy Living Center, 714 S. Main St.
• Council Bluffs MAD DADS — 7 p.m. Call 712-328-0302.
• Gamblers 12-Step Program — 7 p.m., Pacific Hills Lutheran Church, 90th and Pacific Streets, Omaha. For 24-hour hotline, call 402-978-7899.
• All Acoustic Music Jam — 1 to 4 p.m., Western Historic Trails Center.
• White Elephant Bingo — 12:30 p.m., YMCA Healthy Living Center.
• Teen Gaming — 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., Council Bluffs Public Library’s Teen Central. Mix of board and video games for students in sixth through 12th grade. Call 712-323-7553.
• Y Bluffs Bridge Club — 11:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., YMCA Healthy Living Center 714 S. Main St. Council Bluffs. American Contract Bridge League regular play. Contact Stevie Martin for more information and pricing: 712-323-5995.
• Trivia Takeover — 7 p.m., Caddy Shack Bar & Grill, 1426 Fourth Ave. Five-person teams can compete for prizes. There is no charge to compete, but teams are encouraged to register early as spots fill up fast. For more, call 712-322-9708 or visit caddyshackinc.com.
• Mills County H.O.P.E. Helping Oncology Patients Excel Support Group — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Glenwood Public Library Annex, 109 N. Vine, Glenwood. Patients and caregivers welcome. Share and hear information about cancer issues. Call 712-527-9699.
• Share & Care — 7:30 p.m., CHI Health Missouri Valley Community Memorial Hospital, 631 N. Eighth St., Missouri Valley. Support group for cancer survivors. Call 712-642-2784.
• Vietnam Veterans of America — 7:30 p.m., American Legion Hall, 716 S. Fourth St.
• Poetry Club — 6 to 7 p.m., Council Bluffs Public Library, 400 Willow Ave., Meeting Room 2D. Discuss poetry; inquire at the reference desk for books. Call 712-323-7553.
