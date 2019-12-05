THURSDAY
• Work in Progress — 10 to 11:30 a.m., Catholic Charities, 1215 N. Broadway. Free classes for those who identify as a victim/survivor of domestic or sexual violence. New participants will need to schedule an intake. Call 712-256-2059 ext. 103 for more information.
• Journey Beyond Abuse — 6:30 to 8 p.m., Catholic Charities, 1215 N. Broadway. Free classes for those who identify as a victim/survivor of domestic or sexual violence. New participants will need to schedule an intake. Call 712-256-2059 ext. 103 for more information.
• Optimist Club of Council Bluffs — 7 a.m., Madison Avenue Hy-Vee.
• Al-Anon Family Group — 10 a.m., The 500 Club, 410 S. 16th St.
• Council Bluffs Rotary — Noon, YMCA Healthy Living Center, 714 S. Main St.
• Council Bluffs MAD DADS — 7 p.m. Call 712-328-0302.
• Gamblers 12-Step Program — 7 p.m., Pacific Hills Lutheran Church, 90th and Pacific Streets, Omaha. For 24-hour hotline, call 402-978-7899.
• All Acoustic Music Jam — 1 to 4 p.m., Western Historic Trails Center.
• White Elephant Bingo — 12:30 p.m., YMCA Healthy Living Center.
• Teen Gaming — 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., Council Bluffs Public Library’s Teen Central. Mix of board and video games for students in sixth through 12th grade. Call 712-323-7553.
• The Compassionate Friends — 7 p.m., New Cassel Retirement Center, 900 N. 90th St., auditorium, second level, Omaha. A nonprofit, self-help support organization that offers friendship, understanding and hope to bereaved parents, grandparents and siblings. No religious affiliation. No membership dues or fees. Find more at tcfomaha.org. Call Shirley at 712-352- 2244.
• Blood Pressure Checks — Available at Neola Area Community Center.
• “This Wonderful Life” — 7:30 p.m., The Arts Center at Iowa Western Community College, 2700 College Road, Council Bluffs. “This Wonderful Life” is a one-man play, acted by Jeremy Kendall. Based on the iconic 1946 holiday favorite film, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” the production brings to life over 32 familiar people in an amazing display of physical and verbal virtuosity. For more information and ticket prices, go online to artscenter.iwcc.edu.
• Taste of Clarinda — 4 to 6:30 p.m., downtown square, 115 E. Main St., Clarinda. Sample favorite holiday recipes and collect recipe cards for your home collection as you stroll and shop the Clarinda businesses.
FRIDAY
• Seeking Safety — 10 to 11:30 a.m., Catholic Charities, 1215 N. Broadway. Financial Education and Empowerment also offered from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Free classes for those who identify as a victim/survivor of domestic or sexual violence. New participants will need to schedule an intake. Call 712-256-2059 ext. 103 for more information.
• Seeking Safety — 10 a.m. to noon, Catholic Charities Office at Zion Recovery Services, 1500 E. 10th St., Atlantic. Financial Education and Empowerment also offered from 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. Free classes for those who identify as a victim/survivor of domestic or sexual violence. New participants will need to schedule an intake. Call 712-256-2059 ext. 103 for more information.
• Elks Lodge TGIF Dinner — 6 to 8 p.m., 380 McKenzie Ave. Call 712-323-2589. This week’s menu is vegetable beef stew, salad and dessert for $8..
• Southwest lowa Narcotics Anonymous — Noon, Let It Be, New Litehouse, 200 16th Ave.; 6:30 p.m., Just for Today, Faith Community Church, 2701 N. Eighth St., Red Oak; 7 p.m., Clean & Free Group, first floor McDermott building, 800 Mercy Drive; 8 p.m., Straight and Grateful, 309 Elm St., Atlantic; 8:30 p.m., Discovery Group Church of Christ, 714 Benson St., Omaha; 8:30 p.m., Rebellions, New Litehouse, 200 16th Ave.
• Pickin’ and Grinnin’ Country Music Jam — 6:30 to 9 p.m., Emma Jean’s Restaurant, 2117 Antique City Drive, Walnut. Musicians and music lovers invited to a weekly jam session. Call Emma Jean’s at 712-784-2500.
• UMBA Hall Skating — Every Friday night at UMBA Hall in Underwood except holiday weekends or if Underwood Schools are cancelled due to weather. Fourth grade and younger may skate from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Fifth grade and older skate from 8:30 to 10 p.m. Admission is $4. No outside skates are allowed. The party room may be reserved for birthday celebration for $30. Private skating parties are available for two hours of skating for $300. Call 712-566-2222 to reserve a time.
• Family Night at the Museum — 5:30 to 8 p.m., Union Pacific Railroad Museum, 200 Pearl St. Create, learn and play at Union Pacific Museum free Family Nights the first Friday of every month from 5:30-8:00 p.m. Every month features a different theme and new partners in this mini carnival-like family event. For more information please visit the website www.uprrmuseum.org or call 712-329-8307.
• Winter Wonderland Night Hike — 6 p.m., Hitchcock Nature Center, 27792 Ski Hill Loop, Honey Creek. A guided night hike to experience a whole new side of nature at Hitchcock Nature Center. Hit the trails with a naturalist and see what winter holds during this interpretive hike then join in for cookies and cocoa to warm up after the adventure. All ages are welcome to attend this event. While the hike will not be strenuous. it will involve walking on uneven terrain in the dark; please wear appropriate closed-toe shoes. Strollers are not permitted. The cost for this event is $5 per person and includes admission to the park, all programming, and refreshments. Space in this hike is very limited; pre-registration is required to attend. Please go online to pottcoconservation.com for details and to register.
SATURDAY
• Overeaters Anonymous — 8:30 a.m., Douglas County Health Center, town hall meeting room, first floor, 42nd and Woolworth Streets, Omaha. Call Tracy at 402-551-9711. 10:30 a.m., Unity Church, 3424 N. 90th St., Omaha. Wheelchair accessible and child care provided. Call Dala at 402-210-3755.
• Southwest Iowa Narcotics Anonymous — 5 p.m., Saturday Serenity, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 812 Farnum St., Harlan; 6 p.m., On the Right Track, 515 E. Broadway; 8 p.m., Living Clean, 303 Walnut St., Shenandoah; 8:30 p.m., Rebellions, New Litehouse, 200 16th Ave.
• Gamblers 12-Step Program — 7 p.m., 354 N. 76th St., Omaha. For 24-hour hotline, call 402-978-7899.
• Electric Music Jam — Noon to 4 p.m., Western Historic Trails Center.
• Treynor Optimist Club — 8 a.m., Treynor Community Center.
• Underwood Optimist Club — 7:30 a.m., UMBA Hall.
• Christmas at the Orchard — 4 to 9 p.m., Ditmars Orchard & Vineyard, 19475 225th St., Council Bluffs. Live music from Jerome Brich from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Take your own free photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Warm up inside with hot apple cider, mulled wine and cider, chili, or soup. For more information, go online to facebook.com and search “Christmas at the Orchard.”
• Santa House — 10 to 11:30 a.m., downtown square, 115 E. Main St., Clarinda. Sponsored by the Clarinda Lion’s Club.
• Exira Festival of Lights — Main Street, Exira. One of the largest Christmas trees in Southwest Iowa. Soup supper, cookie walk, children activities and Santa.
• Winter Craft Fair & Goodie Walk — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., United Methodist Church of Logan, 302 E. Eighth St., Logan. Crafts by local and out of town crafters and vendors. Goodie Walk starts at 9 a.m.
