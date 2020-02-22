SATURDAY
• Overeaters Anonymous — 8:30 a.m., Douglas County Health Center, town hall meeting room, first floor, 42nd and Woolworth Streets, Omaha. Call Tracy at 402-551-9711. 10:30 a.m., Unity Church, 3424 N. 90th St., Omaha. Wheelchair accessible and child care provided. Call Dala at 402-210-3755.
• Southwest Iowa Narcotics Anonymous — 5 p.m., Saturday Serenity, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 812 Farnum St., Harlan; 6 p.m., On the Right Track, 515 E. Broadway; 8 p.m., Living Clean, 303 Walnut St., Shenandoah; 8:30 p.m., Rebellions, New Litehouse, 200 16th Ave.
• Gamblers 12-Step Program — 7 p.m., 354 N. 76th St., Omaha. For 24-hour hotline, call 402-978-7899.
• Electric Music Jam — Noon to 4 p.m., Western Historic Trails Center.
• Treynor Optimist Club — 8 a.m., Treynor Community Center.
• Underwood Optimist Club — 7:30 a.m., UMBA Hall.
SUNDAY
• Al-Anon Family Group — 10 a.m., The 500 Club, 410 S. 16th St.
• Southwest lowa Narcotics Anonymous — 11 a.m., Spiritual Breakfast Meeting, New Litehouse, 200 16th Ave.; 6:45 p.m., New Way Group, Broadway United Methodist Church, east door, Room 210, 11 S. First St.; 8:30 p.m., Rebellions, New Litehouse, 200 16th Ave.
• Gamblers 12-Step Program — 2:30 p.m., 12-Step House, 7306 Grant St., Omaha. For 24-hour hotline, call 402-978-7899.
• Overeaters Anonymous — 3 p.m., 309 Elm St., Atlantic. Rear door, wheelchair accessible. Contact Karen W. at 712-774-5620; 4 p.m., St. Matthew’s Church, 60th and Walnut Streets, Omaha. Call Kathleen at 402-556-7877.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 104 Bingo — 6 p.m., North 16th Street and Avenue F. Public welcome.
MONDAY
• Hometowner Chorus — 9:45 to 11:30 a.m., Broadway United Methodist Church, 11 S. First St., choir room. For retired singers. All types of vocal music and all voice parts. For information, call 712-328-2125.
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 9661 Luncheon — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 100 Locust St., Carter Lake. Daily specials and full menu.
• Monday Noon Alcoholics Anonymous — Noon, The 500 Club, 410 S. 16th St. For details, call 712-328-9979.
• Southwest Iowa Narcotics Anonymous — Noon, Let it Be, New Litehouse, 200 16th Ave., Council Bluffs; 6 p.m., Straight Friends, Presbyterian Church, Third Avenue, Villisca; 8 p.m., Never Alone, St. Michael’s Parsonage, 2005 College Drive, south door, Harlan; 8:30 p.m., Rebellions, New Litehouse, 200 16th Ave.
• Downtown Kiwanis — Noon to 1 p.m., Hy-Vee, 1745 Madison Ave., conference room. For information, call Mike at 712-322-0637.
• Overeaters Anonymous — Noon, Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A, enter at the main entrance, call Peggy at 712-323-2446; 7 p.m., St. Andrew’s Methodist Church, 15050 Maple St., Omaha, use southeast entrance marked “sanctuary,” basement, Room 4. Accessible.
• Coping-Dual Recovery Anonymous — 6 to 7 p.m., CHI Health Peer Connection, 622 S. Fourth St.
• Water Exercise Program — 7 to 8 p.m., Lewis Central Pool.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 104 Bingo — 7 p.m., North 16th Street and Avenue F. Public welcome.
• Westend Optimist Club — 7 p.m., Peace Church of the Brethren, 2605 Ave. E.
• Overcomers in Christ — 7 p.m. (for women), First Assembly of God, 3320 Harry Langdon Blvd., call 712-323-7721; 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. (for men and women), Church of Freedom, 701 S. Fourth St., call 712-325-6939. Christ-centered support group open to those struggling with any addiction. Child care provided.
• Lodge No. 259 Open Meeting — 7:30 p.m., Masonic Temple, 130 S. Sixth St.
• I Want to Work the Steps — 2658 Ave. A., Broadway Christian Church, 7:30 p.m.
• Gamblers 12-Step Program — 7:45 p.m., Bellevue Library, 1003 Lincoln Road, Bellevue, Nebraska; 8 p.m., 12-Step House, 7306 Grant St., Omaha. For 24-hour hotline, call 402-978-7899.
• Monday Nite Alcoholics Anonymous Family Group — 8:30 p.m., The 500 Club, 410 S. 16th St., downstairs. For anyone affected by another person’s problems with alcohol. Non-smoking.
• Monday Night Al-Anon Building Blocks — 6 p.m., CHI Health Building, 622 S. Fourth St.
• Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., First Christian Church, 20794 Highway 92.
• Better Breathers Club — 1 p.m., Mercy Hospital, Edwards Professional Center, 715 Harmony St. Friends and family members welcome. Call 712-328-5479.
• Families First Community Circle — 6 to 8 p.m., 1415 Ave. J, Micah House Emergency Family Shelter. Support group to help people achieve their goals. Sessions includes supper and the meeting. Sponsored by HopeNet Ministries and Promise Partners. Call Molly at 712-322-5966.
• Alzheimer’s Disease Caregivers Support Group — 6:30 p.m., Bethany Lutheran Home, 7 Elliott St. For families and friends of people with Alzheimer’s disease or related disorders. Call DeLinda at 402-658-0691 or 800-309-2112.
• Downtown Kiwanis Council Bluffs — Noon, Community Room in the Madison Avenue Hy-Vee. Join us for lunch and see what we are about.
