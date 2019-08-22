THURSDAY
• Work in Progress — 10 to 11:30 a.m., Catholic Charities, 1215 N. Broadway. Free classes for those who identify as a victim/survivor of domestic or sexual violence. New participants will need to schedule an intake. Call 712-256-2059 ext. 103 for more information.
• Journey Beyond Abuse — 6:30 to 8 p.m., Catholic Charities, 1215 N. Broadway. Free classes for those who identify as a victim/survivor of domestic or sexual violence. New participants will need to schedule an intake. Call 712-256-2059 ext. 103 for more information.
• Optimist Club of Council Bluffs — 7 a.m., Madison Avenue Hy-Vee.
• Al-Anon Family Group — 10 a.m., The 500 Club, 410 S. 16th St.
• Council Bluffs Rotary — Noon, YMCA Healthy Living Center, 714 S. Main St.
• Take Off Pounds Sensibly (Tops) Iowa 1263 — 4 p.m., Harmony Court. Use lower east door. Call Shirley at 712-642-3530 or Sheila at 712-323-5874.
• Council Bluffs MAD DADS — 7 p.m. Call 712-328-0302.
• Gamblers 12-Step Program — 7 p.m., Pacific Hills Lutheran Church, 90th and Pacific Streets, Omaha. For 24-hour hotline, call 402-978-7899.
• All Acoustic Music Jam — 1 to 4 p.m., Western Historic Trails Center.
• White Elephant Bingo — 12:30 p.m., YMCA Healthy Living Center.
• Teen Gaming — 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., Council Bluffs Public Library’s Teen Central. Mix of board and video games for students in sixth through 12th grade. Call 712-323-7553.
• Farmers Market Council Bluffs — 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Bayliss Park. The place to be for locally sourced farm-fresh foods and homegrown fun.
• 746 Needlework Club — 6 to 8 p.m., Council Bluffs Public Library. Knitting, crochet or embroidery. All skill levels welcome. Meet with people who share your interest, share ideas and help each other. Bring your own supplies or projects to work on. This group meets the second and fourth Thursday each month and is free and open to the public.
• Southwest Iowa Amateur Radio Club — 7:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 16th Street and Avenue G. All amateur radio operators and anyone with an interest in amateur radio welcome. Call 712-328-0107.
FRIDAY
• Art Exhibit — 6 to 9 p.m., Harvester Artist Lofts, 1000 S. Main St. Featuring the works of three area artists: Brenna Nielsen, Sarah Selders and Patty Talbert. Event includes refreshments and live music.
• Seeking Safety — 10 to 11:30 a.m., Catholic Charities, 1215 N. Broadway. Financial Education and Empowerment also offered from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Free classes for those who identify as a victim/survivor of domestic or sexual violence. New participants will need to schedule an intake. Call 712-256-2059 ext. 103 for more information.
• Seeking Safety — 10 a.m. to noon, Catholic Charities Office at Zion Recovery Services, 1500 E. 10th St., Atlantic. Financial Education and Empowerment also offered from 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. Free classes for those who identify as a victim/survivor of domestic or sexual violence. New participants will need to schedule an intake. Call 712-256-2059 ext. 103 for more information.
• Elks Lodge TGIF Dinner — 6 to 8 p.m., 380 McKenzie Ave. Pulled pork, salad, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw and dessert, $10.
• Southwest lowa Narcotics Anonymous — Noon, Let It Be, New Litehouse, 200 16th Ave.; 6:30 p.m., Just for Today, Faith Community Church, 2701 N. Eighth St., Red Oak; 7 p.m., Clean & Free Group, first floor McDermott building, 800 Mercy Drive; 8 p.m., Straight and Grateful, 309 Elm St., Atlantic; 8:30 p.m., Discovery Group Church of Christ, 714 Benson St., Omaha; 8:30 p.m., Rebellions, New Litehouse, 200 16th Ave.
• Freedom Seekers Al-Anon — 7:30 p.m., Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A.
• Pickin’ and Grinnin’ Country Music Jam — 6:30 to 9 p.m., Emma Jean’s Restaurant, 2117 Antique City Drive, Walnut. Musicians and music lovers invited to a weekly jam session. Call Emma Jean’s at 712-784-2500.
• The Council Bluffs Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter 441 Spaghetti Feed — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Masonic Temple, 130 S. Sixth St. Includes salad, hot bread and coffee, tea, water or lemonade and a homemade dessert. Cost $7 for adults, $3 for pre-teens. Eat in or carry out. Public welcome.
SATURDAY
• River City Farmers Market — 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., west side of The Center’s parking lot, 714 S. Main St. Through Mid-October.
• Overeaters Anonymous — 8:30 a.m., Douglas County Health Center, town hall meeting room, first floor, 42nd and Woolworth Streets, Omaha. Call Tracy at 402-551-9711. 10:30 a.m., Unity Church, 3424 N. 90th St., Omaha. Wheelchair accessible and child care provided. Call Dala at 402-210-3755.
• Southwest Iowa Narcotics Anonymous — 5 p.m., Saturday Serenity, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 812 Farnum St., Harlan; 6 p.m., On the Right Track, 515 E. Broadway; 8 p.m., Living Clean, 303 Walnut St., Shenandoah; 8:30 p.m., Rebellions, New Litehouse, 200 16th Ave.
• Gamblers 12-Step Program — 7 p.m., 354 N. 76th St., Omaha. For 24-hour hotline, call 402-978-7899.
• Electric Music Jam — Noon to 4 p.m., Western Historic Trails Center.
• Treynor Optimist Club — 8 a.m., Treynor Community Center.
• Underwood Optimist Club — 7:30 a.m., UMBA Hall.
RECURRING
• Ten-point pitch card game — 9 to 11 a.m., Monday through Friday at the Salvation Army on the Charles E. Lakin campus, at 16th Street and Avenue G. The game is open to everyone. For more information, call Jim at 712-828-1569.
• Women, Infants and Children Program — WIC Office, Omni Centre, 300 W. Broadway, Suite 9. Health screenings, food benefits, referrals. Hours vary by day. Call 712-328-5886.
• Public Open Swim — YMCA or Kirn Pool. Open swimming available daily. Visit metroymca.org for swim times and cost. YMCA members get free classes, open swimming.
• YMCA Healthy Living Center — 714 S. Main St., open 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday. Facility has a 93-degree therapy pool, wellness center, fitness classes, social events and educational opportunities. Membership and class fees vary.
• High School Equivalency Diploma — Adults who need a high school diploma can enroll in Iowa Western Community College’s Adult Learning Center program for the High School Equivalency Test (which replaced the GED). Study reading, writing and math in morning, afternoon or evening classes. Visit the center at Kinney Hall on Iowa Western’s Council Bluffs campus or call 712-325-3266.
• Flag Disposal — Missouri Valley residents with U.S. flags for disposal may take them to the Times-News Office, 501 E. Erie St., in Missouri Valley. Flags may also be deposited in the special drop box located near the meeting room door of the Jesse Post No. 378, American Legion in the Mondamin Community Center. They will be given to the American Legion for a flag disposal ceremony.
• Oakland Senior Center — Meal reservations, inhouse or delivered, available Monday through Friday. Call prior to 11 a.m. the day before the meal.
• Friends of Underwood Community Organization — Meets every other Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Underwood City Hall. The group would like to have more people join to come up with and implement ideas on how to make the Underwood community a better place to live and work. Like them on Facebook: “Friends of Underwood, IA Community.”
• Flag Installations — The Underwood Avenue of Flags project installs American flags on residents’ property in the morning and removes them at night on the following holidays: Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Patriot Day and Veterans Day. Avenue of Flags is sponsored by the Underwood High School Junior Optimist Club. Cost is $35 per year. Call Dale and Barb at 712-566-2820 or email agidale@aol.com. Subscribers without changes may send check to “J.O.O.I. Club,” 505 N St., Underwood, 51576.
