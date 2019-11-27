*Editor’s Note: Meetings and events this week may be impacted by the Thanksgiving holiday. The public is encouraged to check with organizers beforehand to ensure a meeting or event is still scheduled.
WEDNESDAY
• Rent Wise — 10 to 11:30 a.m., Catholic Charities, 1215 N. Broadway. Free classes for those who identify as a victim/survivor of domestic or sexual violence. New participants will need to schedule an intake. Call 712-256-2059 ext. 103 for more information.
• Wednesday Night Dance — 7 to 9:30 p.m., YMCA Healthy Living Center, 714 S. Main St. All dances are subject to change. In case of inclement weather, Wednesday Night Dances are canceled if Council Bluffs Schools are closed. Cost is $6 per person for members; $12 per person for non-members.
• Breastfeeding Support Group — 9:30 a.m., CHI Health Mercy Hospital Lactation Clinic in Mercy 2 Professional Center, Room 206. Call 712-328-5252.
• Lewis & Clark Study Group — 9 to 11 a.m., 2 Huron Circle, Salem United Methodist Manawa Center. Find out what happened to the explorers.
• Carter Lake VFW No. 9661 Hamburger Night — 5 to 7:30 p.m., 100 Locust St., Carter Lake. 712-347-6969.
• Greater Communicators Toastmasters Club — 6 to 7 p.m., Firehouse No. 5, 3405 11th St., Council Bluffs. Meetings open to the public. Contact Floy 712-326-9332.
• Water Exercise Program — 7 to 8 p.m., Lewis Central Pool.
• Carter Lake Optimist Club — 7 p.m., Carter Lake Senior Center, 626 Locust St.
• Gamblers 12-Step Program — 8 p.m., 12-Step House, 7306 Grant St., Omaha. For 24-hour hotline, call 402-978-7899.
• Wednesday Night Live Al-Anon — 6 p.m., CHI Health Building, 622 S. Fourth St.
• American Red Cross Blood-pressure Screening — 10 to 11 a.m., Oard-Ross Drug Store, 701 16th Ave.
• Meal and a Message — 6 p.m., Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church.
• Bunco — 2 p.m., Sugar’s Diner, 2725 E. Kanesville Blvd. Cash prizes and snacks awarded. $5.50 to play. Open to the public.
THURSDAY
• Work in Progress — 10 to 11:30 a.m., Catholic Charities, 1215 N. Broadway. Free classes for those who identify as a victim/survivor of domestic or sexual violence. New participants will need to schedule an intake. Call 712-256-2059 ext. 103 for more information.
• Journey Beyond Abuse — 6:30 to 8 p.m., Catholic Charities, 1215 N. Broadway. Free classes for those who identify as a victim/survivor of domestic or sexual violence. New participants will need to schedule an intake. Call 712-256-2059 ext. 103 for more information.
• Optimist Club of Council Bluffs — 7 a.m., Madison Avenue Hy-Vee.
• Al-Anon Family Group — 10 a.m., The 500 Club, 410 S. 16th St.
• Council Bluffs Rotary — Noon, YMCA Healthy Living Center, 714 S. Main St.
• Council Bluffs MAD DADS — 7 p.m. Call 712-328-0302.
• Gamblers 12-Step Program — 7 p.m., Pacific Hills Lutheran Church, 90th and Pacific Streets, Omaha. For 24-hour hotline, call 402-978-7899.
• All Acoustic Music Jam — 1 to 4 p.m., Western Historic Trails Center.
• White Elephant Bingo — 12:30 p.m., YMCA Healthy Living Center.
• Teen Gaming — 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., Council Bluffs Public Library’s Teen Central. Mix of board and video games for students in sixth through 12th grade. Call 712-323-7553.
• 746 Needlework Club — 6 to 8 p.m., Council Bluffs Public Library. Knitting, crochet or embroidery. All skill levels welcome. Meet with people who share your interest, share ideas and help each other. Bring your own supplies or projects to work on. This group meets the second and fourth Thursday each month and is free and open to the public.
• Southwest Iowa Amateur Radio Club — 7:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 16th Street and Avenue G. All amateur radio operators and anyone with an interest in amateur radio welcome. Call 712-328-0107.
• YMCA Turkey Trot Run/Walk — 9 to 11 a.m., Stir Concert Cove parking lot, 1 Harrah’s Blvd., Council Bluffs. The YMCA hosts a free 5K/1-mile run/walk on Thanksgiving morning. This is a free community run that helps support the Micah House food pantry by donating canned food items that morning. There will be music, hot chocolate, and fun! Bring the entire family, and dress like a turkey for prizes. This is a non-timed event.
• Montgomery County YMCA Turkey Trot Run/Walk — 7:30 a.m., Montgomery County Family YMCA, 101 E. Cherry Street in Red Oak. The 25th Annual Thanksgiving Day “Turkey Trot” presented by the Montgomery County Family YMCA. Participants can enter one of three events: 5-mile run, 2-mile run or 2-mile walk. Race will begin at 7:30 a.m. and end at the YMCA. Door prizes will be awarded at the completion of the event with all participants eligible to win. For more information, contact the YMCA at 712-623-2161.
FRIDAY
• Seeking Safety — 10 to 11:30 a.m., Catholic Charities, 1215 N. Broadway. Financial Education and Empowerment also offered from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Free classes for those who identify as a victim/survivor of domestic or sexual violence. New participants will need to schedule an intake. Call 712-256-2059 ext. 103 for more information.
• Seeking Safety — 10 a.m. to noon, Catholic Charities Office at Zion Recovery Services, 1500 E. 10th St., Atlantic. Financial Education and Empowerment also offered from 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. Free classes for those who identify as a victim/survivor of domestic or sexual violence. New participants will need to schedule an intake. Call 712-256-2059 ext. 103 for more information.
• Elks Lodge TGIF Dinner — 6 to 8 p.m., 380 McKenzie Ave. Call 712-323-2589 or find Elks Lodge 531 Council Bluffs on Facebook for weekly menu.
• Southwest lowa Narcotics Anonymous — Noon, Let It Be, New Litehouse, 200 16th Ave.; 6:30 p.m., Just for Today, Faith Community Church, 2701 N. Eighth St., Red Oak; 7 p.m., Clean & Free Group, first floor McDermott building, 800 Mercy Drive; 8 p.m., Straight and Grateful, 309 Elm St., Atlantic; 8:30 p.m., Discovery Group Church of Christ, 714 Benson St., Omaha; 8:30 p.m., Rebellions, New Litehouse, 200 16th Ave.
• Pickin’ and Grinnin’ Country Music Jam — 6:30 to 9 p.m., Emma Jean’s Restaurant, 2117 Antique City Drive, Walnut. Musicians and music lovers invited to a weekly jam session. Call Emma Jean’s at 712-784-2500.
• UMBA Hall Skating — Every Friday night at UMBA Hall in Underwood except holiday weekends or if Underwood Schools are cancelled due to weather. Fourth grade and younger may skate from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Fifth grade and older skate from 8:30 to 10 p.m. Admission is $4. No outside skates are allowed. The party room may be reserved for birthday celebration for $30. Private skating parties are available for two hours of skating for $300. Call 712-566-2222 to reserve a time.
• 27th Annual Christmas Parade — 6 to 7 p.m., downtown square, 115 E. Main St., Clarinda. This year’s theme is “The Colors of Christmas.” Celebrate the start of the Christmas season with the Clarinda community. The lighted Christmas parade became a community tradition in 1993, two years after the Dec. 11, 1991, fire at the Page County Courthouse in Clarinda. The emphasis of the event has remained on thanking the area fire departments that helped successfully battle that blaze, so fire trucks are given a place of honor following the color guard unit. The Christmas parade is co-sponsored by the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce and the Clarinda Kiwanis Club. Each year, a different theme is given so participants can show their imagination and do different things with their floats. After the parade children are able to visit Santa Claus at the Santa House located on the lawn of Page County Courthouse.
• Weihnachtsfest — 5 to 9 p.m., along Main Street, Manning. Celebrate Weihnachtsfest in Manning. The event features a lighted parade on Main Street, the arrival of Santa Claus, food, live music and kids activities.
• Holiday Kickoff — 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Historic downtown Red Oak, 307 E. Reed St., Red Oak. Annual kick-off to a weekend of holiday festivities in Red Oak. For a full schedule and more information, go online to chamber.redoakiowa.com.
• Julesfest — Danish Villages of Elk Horn and Kimballton. Julefest in the Danish Villages of Elk Horn and Kimballton celebrating the opening of the Christmas season in 24 different locations. For more information, go online to danishvillages.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.