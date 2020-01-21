TUESDAY
• Financial Education and Empowerment — 10 to 11:30 a.m., Catholic Charities, 1215 N. Broadway. Free classes for those who identify as a victim/survivor of domestic or sexual violence. New participants will need to schedule an intake. Call 712-256-2059 ext. 103 for more information.
• Overeaters Anonymous — 6 to 7 p.m., Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A. Call Janie at 712-328-8482.
• Overeaters Anonymous — 7 p.m., Unity Church, 3424 N. 90th St., Omaha. Call Marcy at 402-571-6843.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 104 Bingo — 7 p.m., North 16th Street and Avenue F. Public welcome.
• Alcoholics Anonymous — 8:30 p.m., 410 S. 16th St.
• PTSD Support Group for Veterans — 5 to 7 p.m., Kanesville Honor Guard Building, 3000 Ave. B. A support group for veterans, law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs, city workers and first responders.
• Board Game Night for Adults — 6 to 9 p.m., Council Bluffs Public Library. The public is invited to come play new and classic board and card games at the Council Bluffs Public Library. Bring your own or stop in to join a game. This group meets the first and third Tuesday each month and is free and open to the public.
• Council Bluffs Lions Club Meeting — Noon, Madison Avenue Hy-Vee.
• Lewis & Clark Dinner Meeting — 5:30 p.m. social hour; Dodge Riverside Grille, 2 Harrahs Blvd. Social hour is followed by dinner and a brief meeting before presentations at 6:45 p.m. Public welcome. Small cost. Call 402-291-1585 or email mikilang1@cox.net.
• Metro Area Personal Computer Club — 6:30 p.m. social hour, 7 p.m. meeting, Sapp Bros. Apple Barrel, 2608 S. 24th St. Demonstration following the meeting. Call Joe at 712-322-2438 or email jcavallaro@cox.net.
• Council Bluffs Saddle Club — 7 p.m., New Life Assembly.
• Life After Loss Bereavement Support Group — 7 to 8:30 p.m., Harlan Senior Center, Harlan. Call 712-755-2757.
• Survivors of Suicide — 7:30 p.m. Support group for those who have lost a friend or relative to suicide. Call for location at 402-558-4616.
• Piecemakers Quilt Guild — 7 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 223 E. Superior St., Missouri Valley. Meetings include guest speakers, show-and-tell and a business meeting. Call Phyllis at 712-642-3194.
• Adult Board Game Night — 6 to 9 p.m., Council Bluffs Public Library, 400 Willow Ave. Come play new and classic board and card games. This group meets the first and third Tuesday of each month, and it is free to attend. You are welcome to bring your favorite games or just stop in to join a game.
WEDNESDAY
• Rent Wise — 10 to 11:30 a.m., Catholic Charities, 1215 N. Broadway. Free classes for those who identify as a victim/survivor of domestic or sexual violence. New participants will need to schedule an intake. Call 712-256-2059 ext. 103 for more information.
• Wednesday Night Dance — 7 to 9:30 p.m., YMCA Healthy Living Center, 714 S. Main St. All dances are subject to change. In case of inclement weather, Wednesday Night Dances are canceled if Council Bluffs Schools are closed. Cost is $6 per person for members; $12 per person for non-members.
• Breastfeeding Support Group — 9:30 a.m., CHI Health Mercy Hospital Lactation Clinic in Mercy 2 Professional Center, Room 206. Call 712-328-5252.
• Lewis & Clark Study Group — 9 to 11 a.m., 2 Huron Circle, Salem United Methodist Manawa Center. Find out what happened to the explorers.
• Carter Lake VFW No. 9661 Hamburger Night — 5 to 7:30 p.m., 100 Locust St., Carter Lake. 712-347-6969.
• Greater Communicators Toastmasters Club — 6 to 7 p.m., Firehouse No. 5, 3405 11th St., Council Bluffs. Meetings open to the public. Contact Floy 712-326-9332.
• Water Exercise Program — 7 to 8 p.m., Lewis Central Pool.
• Carter Lake Optimist Club — 7 p.m., Carter Lake Senior Center, 626 Locust St.
• Gamblers 12-Step Program — 8 p.m., 12-Step House, 7306 Grant St., Omaha. For 24-hour hotline, call 402-978-7899.
• Wednesday Night Live Al-Anon — 6 p.m., CHI Health Building, 622 S. Fourth St.
• American Red Cross Blood-pressure Screening — 10 to 11 a.m., Oard-Ross Drug Store, 701 16th Ave.
• Meal and a Message — 6 p.m., Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church.
• Bunco — 2 p.m., Sugar’s Diner, 2725 E. Kanesville Blvd. Cash prizes and snacks awarded. $5.50 to play. Open to the public.
THURSDAY
• Work in Progress — 10 to 11:30 a.m., Catholic Charities, 1215 N. Broadway. Free classes for those who identify as a victim/survivor of domestic or sexual violence. New participants will need to schedule an intake. Call 712-256-2059 ext. 103 for more information.
• Journey Beyond Abuse — 6:30 to 8 p.m., Catholic Charities, 1215 N. Broadway. Free classes for those who identify as a victim/survivor of domestic or sexual violence. New participants will need to schedule an intake. Call 712-256-2059 ext. 103 for more information.
• Optimist Club of Council Bluffs — 7 a.m., Madison Avenue Hy-Vee.
• Al-Anon Family Group — 10 a.m., The 500 Club, 410 S. 16th St.
• Council Bluffs Rotary — Noon, YMCA Healthy Living Center, 714 S. Main St.
• Council Bluffs MAD DADS — 7 p.m. Call 712-328-0302.
• Gamblers 12-Step Program — 7 p.m., Pacific Hills Lutheran Church, 90th and Pacific Streets, Omaha. For 24-hour hotline, call 402-978-7899.
• All Acoustic Music Jam — 1 to 4 p.m., Western Historic Trails Center.
• White Elephant Bingo — 12:30 p.m., YMCA Healthy Living Center.
• Teen Gaming — 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., Council Bluffs Public Library’s Teen Central. Mix of board and video games for students in sixth through 12th grade. Call 712-323-7553.
• 746 Needlework Club — 6 to 8 p.m., Council Bluffs Public Library. Knitting, crochet or embroidery. All skill levels welcome. Meet with people who share your interest, share ideas and help each other. Bring your own supplies or projects to work on. This group meets the second and fourth Thursday each month and is free and open to the public.
• Southwest Iowa Amateur Radio Club — 7:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 16th Street and Avenue G. All amateur radio operators and anyone with an interest in amateur radio welcome. Call 712-328-0107.
• Kanesville Speakers Series: Journey of the Potawatomi — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Council Bluffs Public Library, 400 Willow Ave. The Potawatomi had been living in Illinois but moved west following the Treaty of Chicago. Billy Caldwell, also known as Chief Sauganash, led around 1500 Potawatomie to Council Bluffs. Author Susan Kelsey will tell the tale of that trek and describe the ten years the tribe lived in the county that bears their name. Admission is free to members of the Historical Society of Pottawattamie County. Nonmembers are welcome to attend for a $5 fee.
