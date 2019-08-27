TUESDAY
• Financial Education and Empowerment — 10 to 11:30 a.m., Catholic Charities, 1215 N. Broadway. Free classes for those who identify as a victim/survivor of domestic or sexual violence. New participants will need to schedule an intake. Call 712-256-2059 ext. 103 for more information.
• Overeaters Anonymous — 6 to 7 p.m., Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A. Call Janie at 712-328-8482.
• Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) — 10 a.m. meeting with weigh-ins beginning at 9:30 a.m. First Church of the Nazarene, 2600 Ave. A. Call Bonnie at 402-850-1013 or Deborah at 402-208-1313.
• Overeaters Anonymous — 7 p.m., Unity Church, 3424 N. 90th St., Omaha. Call Marcy at 402-571-6843.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 104 Bingo — 7 p.m., North 16th Street and Avenue F. Public welcome.
• Alcoholics Anonymous — 8:30 p.m., 410 S. 16th St.
• PTSD Support Group for Veterans — 5 to 7 p.m., Kanesville Honor Guard Building, 3000 Ave. B. A support group for veterans, law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs, city workers and first responders.
• Lewis Township Trustees — 7 p.m., Lewis Township Fire Hall, Cypress Avenue and Highway 92.
• Missouri Valley Alzheimer’s Support Group — 10 a.m., Rand Community Center, 100 S. Fourth St., Missouri Valley. Call Cindy at 712-642-9264.
WEDNESDAY
• Rent Wise — 10 to 11:30 a.m., Catholic Charities, 1215 N. Broadway. Free classes for those who identify as a victim/survivor of domestic or sexual violence. New participants will need to schedule an intake. Call 712-256-2059 ext. 103 for more information.
• Wednesday Night Dance — 7 to 9:30 p.m., YMCA Healthy Living Center, 714 S. Main St. All dances are subject to change. In case of inclement weather, Wednesday Night Dances are canceled if Council Bluffs Schools are closed. Cost is $6 per person for members; $12 per person for non-members.
• Breastfeeding Support Group — 9:30 a.m., CHI Health Mercy Hospital Lactation Clinic in Mercy 2 Professional Center, Room 206. Call 712-328-5252.
• Lewis & Clark Study Group — 9 to 11 a.m., 2 Huron Circle, Salem United Methodist Manawa Center. Find out what happened to the explorers.
• Carter Lake VFW No. 9661 Hamburger Night — 5 to 7:30 p.m., 100 Locust St., Carter Lake. 712-347-6969.
• Greater Communicators Toastmasters Club — 6 to 7 p.m., Firehouse No. 5, 3405 11th St., Council Bluffs. Meetings open to the public. Contact Floy 712-326-9332.
• Water Exercise Program — 7 to 8 p.m., Lewis Central Pool.
• Carter Lake Optimist Club — 7 p.m., Carter Lake Senior Center, 626 Locust St.
• Gamblers 12-Step Program — 8 p.m., 12-Step House, 7306 Grant St., Omaha. For 24-hour hotline, call 402-978-7899.
• Wednesday Night Live Al-Anon — CHI Health Building, 622 S. Fourth St.
• American Red Cross Blood-pressure Screening — 10 to 11 a.m., Oard-Ross Drug Store, 701 16th Ave.
• Meal and a Message — 6 p.m., Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church.
• Bunco — 2 p.m., Sugar’s Diner, 2725 E. Kanesville Blvd. Cash prizes and snacks awarded. $5.50 to play. Open to the public.
THURSDAY
• Work in Progress — 10 to 11:30 a.m., Catholic Charities, 1215 N. Broadway. Free classes for those who identify as a victim/survivor of domestic or sexual violence. New participants will need to schedule an intake. Call 712-256-2059 ext. 103 for more information.
• Journey Beyond Abuse — 6:30 to 8 p.m., Catholic Charities, 1215 N. Broadway. Free classes for those who identify as a victim/survivor of domestic or sexual violence. New participants will need to schedule an intake. Call 712-256-2059 ext. 103 for more information.
• Optimist Club of Council Bluffs — 7 a.m., Madison Avenue Hy-Vee.
• Al-Anon Family Group — 10 a.m., The 500 Club, 410 S. 16th St.
• Council Bluffs Rotary — Noon, YMCA Healthy Living Center, 714 S. Main St.
• Take Off Pounds Sensibly (Tops) Iowa 1263 — 4 p.m., Harmony Court. Use lower east door. Call Shirley at 712-642-3530 or Sheila at 712-323-5874.
• Council Bluffs MAD DADS — 7 p.m. Call 712-328-0302.
• Gamblers 12-Step Program — 7 p.m., Pacific Hills Lutheran Church, 90th and Pacific Streets, Omaha. For 24-hour hotline, call 402-978-7899.
• All Acoustic Music Jam — 1 to 4 p.m., Western Historic Trails Center.
• White Elephant Bingo — 12:30 p.m., YMCA Healthy Living Center.
• Teen Gaming — 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., Council Bluffs Public Library’s Teen Central. Mix of board and video games for students in sixth through 12th grade. Call 712-323-7553.
• Farmers Market Council Bluffs — 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Bayliss Park. The place to be for locally sourced farm-fresh foods and homegrown fun.
• Citizens Police Advisory Board — 7 p.m., Police Department, 227 S. Sixth St. Open to the public.
