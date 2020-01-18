SATURDAY
• Overeaters Anonymous — 8:30 a.m., Douglas County Health Center, town hall meeting room, first floor, 42nd and Woolworth Streets, Omaha. Call Tracy at 402-551-9711. 10:30 a.m., Unity Church, 3424 N. 90th St., Omaha. Wheelchair accessible and child care provided. Call Dala at 402-210-3755.
• Southwest Iowa Narcotics Anonymous — 5 p.m., Saturday Serenity, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 812 Farnum St., Harlan; 6 p.m., On the Right Track, 515 E. Broadway; 8 p.m., Living Clean, 303 Walnut St., Shenandoah; 8:30 p.m., Rebellions, New Litehouse, 200 16th Ave.
• Gamblers 12-Step Program — 7 p.m., 354 N. 76th St., Omaha. For 24-hour hotline, call 402-978-7899.
• Electric Music Jam — Noon to 4 p.m., Western Historic Trails Center.
• Crescent Optimist Club — 7 a.m., Henry’s Diner, 836 Old Lincoln Highway.
• Families Understanding Needs — 6 p.m., Rue Elementary School, 3326 Sixth Ave. Support group for families with children with special needs.
• Treynor Optimist Club — 8 a.m., Treynor Community Center.
• Underwood Optimist Club — 7:30 a.m., UMBA Hall.
• Pheasants Forever River City Hunting, Fishing, RV & Boat Expo — Jan. 17: 4 to 9 p.m., Jan. 18: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Jan. 19: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way. Visit with more than 100 exhibitors and their products, from hunting equipment to fishing equipment to archery equipment, plus the newest boats, kayaks, ATVs, campers and RVs. Talk to outfitters and lodge owners about hunting adventures, fishing trips, and family vacations, attend seminars on topics such as fishing in Canada, mushroom hunting, fly fishing, and dog training. Tickets are: $10 each for adults; $3 each for children age 15 to 4; and children 3 and younger: free.
• Saturday Matinee: “Overcomer” — 2 to 4 p.m., Council Bluffs Public Library, 400 Willow Ave. A free movie and free popcorn! This event is free and open to the public. The movie is about a high school basketball coach John Harrison and his team face an uncertain future when their town’s largest manufacturing plant shuts down unexpectedly. As hundreds of people move away, John reluctantly agrees to coach cross-country, a sport he doesn’t even like. His outlook soon changes when he meets Hannah Scott, an unlikely runner who pushes herself to the limit. Inspired by the words and prayers of a new friend, John starts to train Hannah for the biggest race of her young life. It is rated PG.
SUNDAY
• Al-Anon Family Group — 10 a.m., The 500 Club, 410 S. 16th St.
• Southwest lowa Narcotics Anonymous — 11 a.m., Spiritual Breakfast Meeting, New Litehouse, 200 16th Ave.; 6:45 p.m., New Way Group, Broadway United Methodist Church, east door, Room 210, 11 S. First St.; 8:30 p.m., Rebellions, New Litehouse, 200 16th Ave.
• Gamblers 12-Step Program — 2:30 p.m., 12-Step House, 7306 Grant St., Omaha. For 24-hour hotline, call 402-978-7899.
• Overeaters Anonymous — 3 p.m., 309 Elm St., Atlantic. Rear door, wheelchair accessible. Contact Karen W. at 712-774-5620; 4 p.m., St. Matthew’s Church, 60th and Walnut Streets, Omaha. Call Kathleen at 402-556-7877.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 104 Bingo — 6 p.m., North 16th Street and Avenue F. Public welcome.
• Carter Lake VFW Auxiliary Breakfast — 8 a.m. to noon, 100 W. Locust St., Carter Lake. Pancakes or French toast, eggs and sausage $6, $5.50 for seniors. Biscuits and gravy, $5 for full order, $3 for half order. Coffee, tea, milk or juice. For take-out orders, add 50 cents. Call 712-347-6969.
• VFW Post 9661 Ladies’ Auxiliary pancake breakfast — 8 a.m. to noon.
• Pheasants Forever River City Hunting, Fishing, RV & Boat Expo — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way. Visit with more than 100 exhibitors and their products, from hunting equipment to fishing equipment to archery equipment, plus the newest boats, kayaks, ATVs, campers and RVs. Talk to outfitters and lodge owners about hunting adventures, fishing trips, and family vacations, attend seminars on topics such as fishing in Canada, mushroom hunting, fly fishing, and dog training. Tickets are: $10 each for adults; $3 each for children age 15 to 4; and children 3 and younger: free.
