*Editor’s Note: Meetings and events this week may be impacted by the Thanksgiving holiday. The public is encouraged to check with organizers beforehand to ensure a meeting or event is still scheduled.
FRIDAY
• Seeking Safety — 10 to 11:30 a.m., Catholic Charities, 1215 N. Broadway. Financial Education and Empowerment also offered from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Free classes for those who identify as a victim/survivor of domestic or sexual violence. New participants will need to schedule an intake. Call 712-256-2059 ext. 103 for more information.
• Seeking Safety — 10 a.m. to noon, Catholic Charities Office at Zion Recovery Services, 1500 E. 10th St., Atlantic. Financial Education and Empowerment also offered from 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. Free classes for those who identify as a victim/survivor of domestic or sexual violence. New participants will need to schedule an intake. Call 712-256-2059 ext. 103 for more information.
• Elks Lodge TGIF Dinner — 6 to 8 p.m., 380 McKenzie Ave. Call 712-323-2589 or find Elks Lodge 531 Council Bluffs on Facebook for weekly menu.
• Southwest lowa Narcotics Anonymous — Noon, Let It Be, New Litehouse, 200 16th Ave.; 6:30 p.m., Just for Today, Faith Community Church, 2701 N. Eighth St., Red Oak; 7 p.m., Clean & Free Group, first floor McDermott building, 800 Mercy Drive; 8 p.m., Straight and Grateful, 309 Elm St., Atlantic; 8:30 p.m., Discovery Group Church of Christ, 714 Benson St., Omaha; 8:30 p.m., Rebellions, New Litehouse, 200 16th Ave.
• Pickin’ and Grinnin’ Country Music Jam — 6:30 to 9 p.m., Emma Jean’s Restaurant, 2117 Antique City Drive, Walnut. Musicians and music lovers invited to a weekly jam session. Call Emma Jean’s at 712-784-2500.
• UMBA Hall Skating — Every Friday night at UMBA Hall in Underwood except holiday weekends or if Underwood Schools are cancelled due to weather. Fourth grade and younger may skate from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Fifth grade and older skate from 8:30 to 10 p.m. Admission is $4. No outside skates are allowed. The party room may be reserved for birthday celebration for $30. Private skating parties are available for two hours of skating for $300. Call 712-566-2222 to reserve a time.
• 27th Annual Christmas Parade — 6 to 7 p.m., downtown square, 115 E. Main St., Clarinda. This year’s theme is “The Colors of Christmas.” Celebrate the start of the Christmas season with the Clarinda community. The lighted Christmas parade became a community tradition in 1993, two years after the Dec. 11, 1991, fire at the Page County Courthouse in Clarinda. The emphasis of the event has remained on thanking the area fire departments that helped successfully battle that blaze, so fire trucks are given a place of honor following the color guard unit. The Christmas parade is co-sponsored by the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce and the Clarinda Kiwanis Club. Each year, a different theme is given so participants can show their imagination and do different things with their floats. After the parade children are able to visit Santa Claus at the Santa House located on the lawn of Page County Courthouse.
• Weihnachtsfest — 5 to 9 p.m., along Main Street, Manning. Celebrate Weihnachtsfest in Manning. The event features a lighted parade on Main Street, the arrival of Santa Claus, food, live music and kids activities.
• Holiday Kickoff — 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Historic downtown Red Oak, 307 E. Reed St., Red Oak. Annual kick-off to a weekend of holiday festivities in Red Oak. For a full schedule and more information, go online to chamber.redoakiowa.com.
• Julesfest — Danish Villages of Elk Horn and Kimballton. Julefest in the Danish Villages of Elk Horn and Kimballton celebrating the opening of the Christmas season in 24 different locations. For more information, go online to danishvillages.com.
SATURDAY
• River City Farmers Market — 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., west side of The Center’s parking lot, 714 S. Main St. Through Mid-October.
• Overeaters Anonymous — 8:30 a.m., Douglas County Health Center, town hall meeting room, first floor, 42nd and Woolworth Streets, Omaha. Call Tracy at 402-551-9711. 10:30 a.m., Unity Church, 3424 N. 90th St., Omaha. Wheelchair accessible and child care provided. Call Dala at 402-210-3755.
• Southwest Iowa Narcotics Anonymous — 5 p.m., Saturday Serenity, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 812 Farnum St., Harlan; 6 p.m., On the Right Track, 515 E. Broadway; 8 p.m., Living Clean, 303 Walnut St., Shenandoah; 8:30 p.m., Rebellions, New Litehouse, 200 16th Ave.
• Gamblers 12-Step Program — 7 p.m., 354 N. 76th St., Omaha. For 24-hour hotline, call 402-978-7899.
• Electric Music Jam — Noon to 4 p.m., Western Historic Trails Center.
• HIV Testing — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nebraska AIDS Project Outreach Center, 2202 St. Mary’s Ave., Omaha. Call 402-614-4801.
• Treynor Optimist Club — 8 a.m., Treynor Community Center.
• Underwood Optimist Club — 7:30 a.m., UMBA Hall.
• Sensory Friendly Holiday Workshop — 1 to 3 p.m., Greater Shenandoah Historical Society, 800 W. Sheridan Ave., Shenandoah. A sensory-friendly event free to families supporting someone on the Autism Spectrum or who have a Sensory Processing Disorder. There will be a sensory-friendly Santa to get a picture with, cookie decorating, face painting, and fun games. Resources will also be available to take home. Please RSVP so there are enough treats and gifts for every child. Email swiautism@gmail.com.
• Holiday Downtown Lighting Ceremony — Downtown square, 612 Court St., Harlan. Small business holiday shopping. Downtown tree and holiday lighting with Santa, hayrack rides, hot chocolate and Santa’s workshop.
• Christmas at the Orchard: Lighting Ceremony — 4 to 9 p.m., Ditmars Orchard & Vineyard, 19475 225th St., Council Bluffs. See the lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. Take your own free photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Warm up inside with hot apple cider, mulled wine and cider, chili, or soup. For more information, go online to facebook.com and search “Christmas at the Orchard.”
