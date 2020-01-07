TUESDAY
• Financial Education and Empowerment — 10 to 11:30 a.m., Catholic Charities, 1215 N. Broadway. Free classes for those who identify as a victim/survivor of domestic or sexual violence. New participants will need to schedule an intake. Call 712-256-2059 ext. 103 for more information.
• Overeaters Anonymous — 6 to 7 p.m., Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A. Call Janie at 712-328-8482.
• Overeaters Anonymous — 7 p.m., Unity Church, 3424 N. 90th St., Omaha. Call Marcy at 402-571-6843.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 104 Bingo — 7 p.m., North 16th Street and Avenue F. Public welcome.
• Alcoholics Anonymous — 8:30 p.m., 410 S. 16th St.
• PTSD Support Group for Veterans — 5 to 7 p.m., Kanesville Honor Guard Building, 3000 Ave. B. A support group for veterans, law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs, city workers and first responders.
• Board Game Night for Adults — 6 to 9 p.m., Council Bluffs Public Library. The public is invited to come play new and classic board and card games at the Council Bluffs Public Library. Bring your own or stop in to join a game. This group meets the first and third Tuesday each month and is free and open to the public.
• Disabled American Veterans — 6:30 p.m., American Legion Post No. 2, 716 S. Fourth St.
• Newtown-Avoca Historical Society in Avoca — 7 p.m., Historical Museum.
• Council Bluffs Lions Club Meeting — Noon, Madison Avenue Hy-Vee.
• Tai Chi for Health — 10 to 11 a.m., Council Bluffs Public Library, 400 Willow Ave. Join us for this eight-week group of classes on Tuesdays in January and February to help you gain an increased sense of well-being and learn skills to benefit your lifelong health. Tai Chi incorporates slow steady movements and these classes will focus on participants aged 50 and older, with modifications for any ability level. Free and open to the public. Presented by Ruth Devereaux, certified Tai Chi for Rehab instructor.
• Adult Board Game Night — 6 to 9 p.m., Council Bluffs Public Library, 400 Willow Ave. Come play new and classic board and card games. This group meets the first and third Tuesday of each month, and it is free to attend. You are welcome to bring your favorite games or just stop in to join a game.
WEDNESDAY
• Rent Wise — 10 to 11:30 a.m., Catholic Charities, 1215 N. Broadway. Free classes for those who identify as a victim/survivor of domestic or sexual violence. New participants will need to schedule an intake. Call 712-256-2059 ext. 103 for more information.
• Wednesday Night Dance — 7 to 9:30 p.m., YMCA Healthy Living Center, 714 S. Main St. All dances are subject to change. In case of inclement weather, Wednesday Night Dances are canceled if Council Bluffs Schools are closed. Cost is $6 per person for members; $12 per person for non-members.
• Breastfeeding Support Group — 9:30 a.m., CHI Health Mercy Hospital Lactation Clinic in Mercy 2 Professional Center, Room 206. Call 712-328-5252.
• Lewis & Clark Study Group — 9 to 11 a.m., 2 Huron Circle, Salem United Methodist Manawa Center. Find out what happened to the explorers.
• Carter Lake VFW No. 9661 Hamburger Night — 5 to 7:30 p.m., 100 Locust St., Carter Lake. 712-347-6969.
• Greater Communicators Toastmasters Club — 6 to 7 p.m., Firehouse No. 5, 3405 11th St., Council Bluffs. Meetings open to the public. Contact Floy 712-326-9332.
• Water Exercise Program — 7 to 8 p.m., Lewis Central Pool.
• Carter Lake Optimist Club — 7 p.m., Carter Lake Senior Center, 626 Locust St.
• Gamblers 12-Step Program — 8 p.m., 12-Step House, 7306 Grant St., Omaha. For 24-hour hotline, call 402-978-7899.
• Wednesday Night Live Al-Anon — 6 p.m., CHI Health Building, 622 S. Fourth St.
• Meal and a Message — 6 p.m., Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church.
• Bunco — 2 p.m., Sugar’s Diner, 2725 E. Kanesville Blvd. Cash prizes and snacks awarded. $5.50 to play. Open to the public.
THURSDAY
• Work in Progress — 10 to 11:30 a.m., Catholic Charities, 1215 N. Broadway. Free classes for those who identify as a victim/survivor of domestic or sexual violence. New participants will need to schedule an intake. Call 712-256-2059 ext. 103 for more information.
• Journey Beyond Abuse — 6:30 to 8 p.m., Catholic Charities, 1215 N. Broadway. Free classes for those who identify as a victim/survivor of domestic or sexual violence. New participants will need to schedule an intake. Call 712-256-2059 ext. 103 for more information.
• Optimist Club of Council Bluffs — 7 a.m., Madison Avenue Hy-Vee.
• Al-Anon Family Group — 10 a.m., The 500 Club, 410 S. 16th St.
• Council Bluffs Rotary — Noon, YMCA Healthy Living Center, 714 S. Main St.
• Council Bluffs MAD DADS — 7 p.m. Call 712-328-0302.
• Gamblers 12-Step Program — 7 p.m., Pacific Hills Lutheran Church, 90th and Pacific Streets, Omaha. For 24-hour hotline, call 402-978-7899.
• All Acoustic Music Jam — 1 to 4 p.m., Western Historic Trails Center.
• White Elephant Bingo — 12:30 p.m., YMCA Healthy Living Center.
• Teen Gaming — 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., Council Bluffs Public Library’s Teen Central. Mix of board and video games for students in sixth through 12th grade. Call 712-323-7553.
• 746 Needlework Club — 6 to 8 p.m., Council Bluffs Public Library. Knitting, crochet or embroidery. All skill levels welcome. Meet with people who share your interest, share ideas and help each other. Bring your own supplies or projects to work on. This group meets the second and fourth Thursday each month and is free and open to the public.
• Parents, Families, & Friends of Lesbians and Gays — 6:45 p.m., Countryside Community Church, 8787 Pacific St., Omaha, held in the church’s memorial hall.
• “Good Grief” Support Group — 1 p.m., New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive. Anyone grieving who wants to deal with the grieving process in a confidential setting. Call 712-323-7129.
• 746 Needlework Club — 6 to 8 p.m., Council Bluffs Public Library, 400 Willow Ave. Knitting, crochet, embroidery — all skill levels welcome! Meet with people who share your interest in needlework; share ideas and help each other! Bring your own supplies or projects to work on. 746 Needlework Club meets the second and fourth Thursday each month and is free and open to the public.
RECURRING
• Ten-point pitch card game — 9 to 11 a.m., Monday through Friday at the Salvation Army on the Charles E. Lakin campus, at 16th Street and Avenue G. The game is open to everyone. For more information, call Jim at 712-828-1569.
• Women, Infants and Children Program — WIC Office, Omni Centre, 300 W. Broadway, Suite 9. Health screenings, food benefits, referrals. Hours vary by day. Call 712-328-5886.
• Public Open Swim — YMCA or Kirn Pool. Open swimming available daily. Visit metroymca.org for swim times and cost. YMCA members get free classes, open swimming.
• YMCA Healthy Living Center — 714 S. Main St., open 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday. Facility has a 93-degree therapy pool, wellness center, fitness classes, social events and educational opportunities. Membership and class fees vary.
• High School Equivalency Diploma — Adults who need a high school diploma can enroll in Iowa Western Community College’s Adult Learning Center program for the High School Equivalency Test (which replaced the GED). Study reading, writing and math in morning, afternoon or evening classes. Visit the center at Kinney Hall on Iowa Western’s Council Bluffs campus or call 712-325-3266.
• Flag Disposal — Missouri Valley residents with U.S. flags for disposal may take them to the Times-News Office, 501 E. Erie St., in Missouri Valley. Flags may also be deposited in the special drop box located near the meeting room door of the Jesse Post No. 378, American Legion in the Mondamin Community Center. They will be given to the American Legion for a flag disposal ceremony.
• Oakland Senior Center — Meal reservations, inhouse or delivered, available Monday through Friday. Call prior to 11 a.m. the day before the meal.
• Friends of Underwood Community Organization — Meets every other Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Underwood City Hall. The group would like to have more people join to come up with and implement ideas on how to make the Underwood community a better place to live and work. Like them on Facebook: “Friends of Underwood, IA Community.”
• Flag Installations — The Underwood Avenue of Flags project installs American flags on residents’ property in the morning and removes them at night on the following holidays: Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Patriot Day and Veterans Day. Avenue of Flags is sponsored by the Underwood High School Junior Optimist Club. Cost is $35 per year. Call Dale and Barb at 712-566-2820 or email agidale@aol.com. Subscribers without changes may send check to “J.O.O.I. Club,” 505 N St., Underwood, 51576.
