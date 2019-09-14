SATURDAY
• River City Farmers Market — 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., west side of The Center’s parking lot, 714 S. Main St. Through Mid-October.
• Overeaters Anonymous — 8:30 a.m., Douglas County Health Center, town hall meeting room, first floor, 42nd and Woolworth Streets, Omaha. Call Tracy at 402-551-9711. 10:30 a.m., Unity Church, 3424 N. 90th St., Omaha. Wheelchair accessible and child care provided. Call Dala at 402-210-3755.
• Southwest Iowa Narcotics Anonymous — 5 p.m., Saturday Serenity, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 812 Farnum St., Harlan; 6 p.m., On the Right Track, 515 E. Broadway; 8 p.m., Living Clean, 303 Walnut St., Shenandoah; 8:30 p.m., Rebellions, New Litehouse, 200 16th Ave.
• Gamblers 12-Step Program — 7 p.m., 354 N. 76th St., Omaha. For 24-hour hotline, call 402-978-7899.
• Electric Music Jam — Noon to 4 p.m., Western Historic Trails Center.
• Southwest Iowa Adoption Support Group — Call Tammie at 712-527-1932.
• Living Well with Diabetes Support Group — 10 a.m., Dundee Presbyterian Church, Underwood Avenue and Happy Hollow Boulevard, Omaha. Call 402-558-8060.
• Treynor Optimist Club — 8 a.m., Treynor Community Center.
• Underwood Optimist Club — 7:30 a.m., UMBA Hall.
• Football Snack Shack — 2:30 p.m., American Legion, 716 Fourth St. American Legion Football Snack Shack featuring Spike’s wings, fries, and other game day snacks. Beer buckets special all day. Public welcome.
• Elks Lodge Fishing Derby — 9 a.m. to noon, Big Lake Park, 2600 N. Eighth St. Free for children ages 2 to 15. Poles and bait supplied.
• Gethesemane Presbyterian Church Annual Fundraiser — 4 to 6 p.m., 224 Wallace Ave. Tickets are $6 for adults, $4 for children. Pulled pork dinner and raffle. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard.
SUNDAY
• Al-Anon Family Group — 10 a.m., The 500 Club, 410 S. 16th St.
• Southwest lowa Narcotics Anonymous — 11 a.m., Spiritual Breakfast Meeting, New Litehouse, 200 16th Ave.; 6:45 p.m., New Way Group, Broadway United Methodist Church, east door, Room 210, 11 S. First St.; 8:30 p.m., Rebellions, New Litehouse, 200 16th Ave.
• Gamblers 12-Step Program — 2:30 p.m., 12-Step House, 7306 Grant St., Omaha. For 24-hour hotline, call 402-978-7899.
• Overeaters Anonymous — 3 p.m., 309 Elm St., Atlantic. Rear door, wheelchair accessible. Contact Karen W. at 712-774-5620; 4 p.m., St. Matthew’s Church, 60th and Walnut Streets, Omaha. Call Kathleen at 402-556-7877.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 104 Bingo — 6 p.m., North 16th Street and Avenue F. Public welcome.
• Carter Lake VFW Auxiliary Breakfast — 8 a.m. to noon, 100 W. Locust St., Carter Lake. Pancakes or French toast, eggs and sausage $6, $5.50 for seniors. Biscuits and gravy, $5 for full order, $3 for half order. Coffee, tea, milk or juice. For take-out orders, add 50 cents. Call 712-347-6969.
