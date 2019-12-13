FRIDAY
• Seeking Safety — 10 to 11:30 a.m., Catholic Charities, 1215 N. Broadway. Financial Education and Empowerment also offered from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Free classes for those who identify as a victim/survivor of domestic or sexual violence. New participants will need to schedule an intake. Call 712-256-2059 ext. 103 for more information.
• Seeking Safety — 10 a.m. to noon, Catholic Charities Office at Zion Recovery Services, 1500 E. 10th St., Atlantic. Financial Education and Empowerment also offered from 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. Free classes for those who identify as a victim/survivor of domestic or sexual violence. New participants will need to schedule an intake. Call 712-256-2059 ext. 103 for more information.
• Elks Lodge TGIF Dinner — 6 to 8 p.m., 380 McKenzie Ave. Meatloaf, cheesy potatoes, a vegetable, salad and dessert for $8.
• Southwest lowa Narcotics Anonymous — Noon, Let It Be, New Litehouse, 200 16th Ave.; 6:30 p.m., Just for Today, Faith Community Church, 2701 N. Eighth St., Red Oak; 7 p.m., Clean & Free Group, first floor McDermott building, 800 Mercy Drive; 8 p.m., Straight and Grateful, 309 Elm St., Atlantic; 8:30 p.m., Discovery Group Church of Christ, 714 Benson St., Omaha; 8:30 p.m., Rebellions, New Litehouse, 200 16th Ave.
• Pickin’ and Grinnin’ Country Music Jam — 6:30 to 9 p.m., Emma Jean’s Restaurant, 2117 Antique City Drive, Walnut. Musicians and music lovers invited to a weekly jam session. Call Emma Jean’s at 712-784-2500.
• UMBA Hall Skating — Every Friday night at UMBA Hall in Underwood except holiday weekends or if Underwood Schools are cancelled due to weather. Fourth grade and younger may skate from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Fifth grade and older skate from 8:30 to 10 p.m. Admission is $4. No outside skates are allowed. The party room may be reserved for birthday celebration for $30. Private skating parties are available for two hours of skating for $300. Call 712-566-2222 to reserve a time.
• Christmas With The Nelsons — 7:30 p.m., The Arts Center at Iowa Western Community College, 2700 College Road, Council Bluffs. “Christmas With The Nelsons” tells the story of three family Christmases in the lives of America’s Favorite Family: The Nelsons. Not merely a rock concert with a few holiday songs thrown in, “Christmas with the Nelsons” delivers Christmas classics the Nelson Family way. Interweaving quick humor, soaring sibling vocals, and state of the art big screen video, Matthew and Gunnar’s completely new show will take you on a sleigh ride through time. For more information and ticket prices, go online to artscenter.iwcc.edu.
• Dinner at the Legion — 5:30 to 7 p.m., American Legion, 716 Fourth St. Smoked pork loin meal with cheesy potatoes, salad and dessert. Public is welcome.
SATURDAY
• Overeaters Anonymous — 8:30 a.m., Douglas County Health Center, town hall meeting room, first floor, 42nd and Woolworth Streets, Omaha. Call Tracy at 402-551-9711. 10:30 a.m., Unity Church, 3424 N. 90th St., Omaha. Wheelchair accessible and child care provided. Call Dala at 402-210-3755.
• Southwest Iowa Narcotics Anonymous — 5 p.m., Saturday Serenity, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 812 Farnum St., Harlan; 6 p.m., On the Right Track, 515 E. Broadway; 8 p.m., Living Clean, 303 Walnut St., Shenandoah; 8:30 p.m., Rebellions, New Litehouse, 200 16th Ave.
• Gamblers 12-Step Program — 7 p.m., 354 N. 76th St., Omaha. For 24-hour hotline, call 402-978-7899.
• Electric Music Jam — Noon to 4 p.m., Western Historic Trails Center.
• Southwest Iowa Adoption Support Group — Call Tammie at 712-527-1932.
• Living Well with Diabetes Support Group — 10 a.m., Dundee Presbyterian Church, Underwood Avenue and Happy Hollow Boulevard, Omaha. Call 402-558-8060.
• Treynor Optimist Club — 8 a.m., Treynor Community Center.
• Underwood Optimist Club — 7:30 a.m., UMBA Hall.
• Ugly Sweater Event — Danish Villages, Elk Horn. New event to the Danish Villages. Ugly Sweater contest, style show, entertainment, sock hop, Ugly sweater cookie decorating and merchant specials. For more information and times, go online to danishvillages.com.
• Christmas at the Orchard — 4 to 9 p.m., Ditmars Orchard & Vineyard, 19475 225th St., Council Bluffs. Take your own free photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Warm up inside with hot apple cider, mulled wine and cider, chili, or soup. For more information, go online to facebook.com and search “Christmas at the Orchard.”
• Santa House — 10 to 11:30 a.m., downtown square, 115 E. Main St., Clarinda. Sponsored by the Clarinda Lion’s Club.
