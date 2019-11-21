THURSDAY
• Work in Progress — 10 to 11:30 a.m., Catholic Charities, 1215 N. Broadway. Free classes for those who identify as a victim/survivor of domestic or sexual violence. New participants will need to schedule an intake. Call 712-256-2059 ext. 103 for more information.
• Journey Beyond Abuse — 6:30 to 8 p.m., Catholic Charities, 1215 N. Broadway. Free classes for those who identify as a victim/survivor of domestic or sexual violence. New participants will need to schedule an intake. Call 712-256-2059 ext. 103 for more information.
• Optimist Club of Council Bluffs — 7 a.m., Madison Avenue Hy-Vee.
• Al-Anon Family Group — 10 a.m., The 500 Club, 410 S. 16th St.
• Council Bluffs Rotary — Noon, YMCA Healthy Living Center, 714 S. Main St.
• Council Bluffs MAD DADS — 7 p.m. Call 712-328-0302.
• Gamblers 12-Step Program — 7 p.m., Pacific Hills Lutheran Church, 90th and Pacific Streets, Omaha. For 24-hour hotline, call 402-978-7899.
• All Acoustic Music Jam — 1 to 4 p.m., Western Historic Trails Center.
• White Elephant Bingo — 12:30 p.m., YMCA Healthy Living Center.
• Teen Gaming — 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., Council Bluffs Public Library’s Teen Central. Mix of board and video games for students in sixth through 12th grade. Call 712-323-7553.
• Trivia Takeover — 7 p.m., Caddy Shack Bar & Grill, 1426 Fourth Ave. Five-person teams can compete for prizes. There is no charge to compete, but teams are encouraged to register early as spots fill up fast. For more, call 712-322-9708 or visit caddyshackinc.com.
• Mills County H.O.P.E. Helping Oncology Patients Excel Support Group — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Glenwood Public Library Annex, 109 N. Vine, Glenwood. Patients and caregivers welcome. Share and hear information about cancer issues. Call 712-527-9699.
• Share & Care — 7:30 p.m., CHI Health Missouri Valley Community Memorial Hospital, 631 N. Eighth St., Missouri Valley. Support group for cancer survivors. Call 712-642-2784.
• Vietnam Veterans of America — 7:30 p.m., American Legion Hall, 716 S. Fourth St.
• Poetry Club — 6 to 7 p.m., Council Bluffs Public Library, 400 Willow Ave., Meeting Room 2D. Discuss poetry; inquire at the reference desk for books. Call 712-323-7553.
• Winterfest in Bayliss Park — 5:30 to 8 p.m., Bayliss Park, Pearl Street and Willow Avenue, downtown Council Bluffs. Winterfest activities include the Bayliss Park holiday lighting ceremony, Santa’s workshop, food trucks, makers village, outdoor holiday movie, live reindeer, face painting, balloon art, crafts, carolers, cocoa, and more.
FRIDAY
• Seeking Safety — 10 to 11:30 a.m., Catholic Charities, 1215 N. Broadway. Financial Education and Empowerment also offered from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Free classes for those who identify as a victim/survivor of domestic or sexual violence. New participants will need to schedule an intake. Call 712-256-2059 ext. 103 for more information.
• Seeking Safety — 10 a.m. to noon, Catholic Charities Office at Zion Recovery Services, 1500 E. 10th St., Atlantic. Financial Education and Empowerment also offered from 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. Free classes for those who identify as a victim/survivor of domestic or sexual violence. New participants will need to schedule an intake. Call 712-256-2059 ext. 103 for more information.
• Elks Lodge TGIF Dinner — 6 to 8 p.m., 380 McKenzie Ave. Call 712-323-2589 or find Elks Lodge 531 Council Bluffs on Facebook for weekly menu.
• Southwest lowa Narcotics Anonymous — Noon, Let It Be, New Litehouse, 200 16th Ave.; 6:30 p.m., Just for Today, Faith Community Church, 2701 N. Eighth St., Red Oak; 7 p.m., Clean & Free Group, first floor McDermott building, 800 Mercy Drive; 8 p.m., Straight and Grateful, 309 Elm St., Atlantic; 8:30 p.m., Discovery Group Church of Christ, 714 Benson St., Omaha; 8:30 p.m., Rebellions, New Litehouse, 200 16th Ave.
• Pickin’ and Grinnin’ Country Music Jam — 6:30 to 9 p.m., Emma Jean’s Restaurant, 2117 Antique City Drive, Walnut. Musicians and music lovers invited to a weekly jam session. Call Emma Jean’s at 712-784-2500.
• UMBA Hall Skating — Every Friday night at UMBA Hall in Underwood except holiday weekends or if Underwood Schools are cancelled due to weather. Fourth grade and younger may skate from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Fifth grade and older skate from 8:30 to 10 p.m. Admission is $4. No outside skates are allowed. The party room may be reserved for birthday celebration for $30. Private skating parties are available for two hours of skating for $300. Call 712-566-2222 to reserve a time.
• The Council Bluffs Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter 441 Spaghetti Feed — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Masonic Temple, 130 S. Sixth St. Includes salad, hot bread and coffee, tea, water or lemonade and a homemade dessert. Cost $7 for adults, $3 for pre-teens. Eat in or carry out. Public welcome.
SATURDAY
• Overeaters Anonymous — 8:30 a.m., Douglas County Health Center, town hall meeting room, first floor, 42nd and Woolworth Streets, Omaha. Call Tracy at 402-551-9711. 10:30 a.m., Unity Church, 3424 N. 90th St., Omaha. Wheelchair accessible and child care provided. Call Dala at 402-210-3755.
• Southwest Iowa Narcotics Anonymous — 5 p.m., Saturday Serenity, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 812 Farnum St., Harlan; 6 p.m., On the Right Track, 515 E. Broadway; 8 p.m., Living Clean, 303 Walnut St., Shenandoah; 8:30 p.m., Rebellions, New Litehouse, 200 16th Ave.
• Gamblers 12-Step Program — 7 p.m., 354 N. 76th St., Omaha. For 24-hour hotline, call 402-978-7899.
• Electric Music Jam — Noon to 4 p.m., Western Historic Trails Center.
• Treynor Optimist Club — 8 a.m., Treynor Community Center.
• Underwood Optimist Club — 7:30 a.m., UMBA Hall.
• Holiday Cooking Event — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bass Pro Shops, 2901 Bass Pro Drive, Council Bluffs. Bass Pro will hold the following holiday seminars and samples: 10 a.m., Holiday Pancakes — Bring the kids to decorate and sample pancakes. Staff will hand out a cookie-cutter tin at the end of the pancake demonstration; 11:30 a.m., Smoking Made Easy — Get some meat smoking tips and techniques for the holiday season; 1 p.m., Turkey Frying — Learn how to fry a tasty holiday turkey. The first 25 customers to the 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. seminars will receive a wooden coaster set. At the end of each seminar, guests will receive a chance to win a 60-can cooler. Must be present to win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.