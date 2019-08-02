FRIDAY
• Seeking Safety — 10 to 11:30 a.m., Catholic Charities, 1215 N. Broadway. Financial Education and Empowerment also offered from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Free classes for those who identify as a victim/survivor of domestic or sexual violence. New participants will need to schedule an intake. Call 712-256-2059 ext. 103 for more information.
• Seeking Safety — 10 a.m. to noon, Catholic Charities Office at Zion Recovery Services, 1500 E. 10th St., Atlantic. Financial Education and Empowerment also offered from 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. Free classes for those who identify as a victim/survivor of domestic or sexual violence. New participants will need to schedule an intake. Call 712-256-2059 ext. 103 for more information.
• Elks Lodge TGIF Dinner — 6 to 8 p.m., 380 McKenzie Ave. Call 712-323-2589 or find Elks Lodge 531 Council Bluffs on Facebook for weekly menu.
• Southwest lowa Narcotics Anonymous — Noon, Let It Be, New Litehouse, 200 16th Ave.; 6:30 p.m., Just for Today, Faith Community Church, 2701 N. Eighth St., Red Oak; 7 p.m., Clean & Free Group, first floor McDermott building, 800 Mercy Drive; 8 p.m., Straight and Grateful, 309 Elm St., Atlantic; 8:30 p.m., Discovery Group Church of Christ, 714 Benson St., Omaha; 8:30 p.m., Rebellions, New Litehouse, 200 16th Ave.
• Freedom Seekers Al-Anon — 7:30 p.m., Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A.
• Pickin’ and Grinnin’ Country Music Jam — 6:30 to 9 p.m., Corn Crib restaurant, 12 East St., Shelby. Musicians and music lovers invited to a weekly jam session. Call the Corn Crib at 712-207-2676.
• Family Night at the Museum — 5:30 to 8 p.m., Union Pacific Railroad Museum, 200 Pearl St. Create, learn and play at Union Pacific Museum free Family Nights the first Friday of every month from 5:30-8:00 p.m. Every month features a different theme and new partners in this mini carnival-like family event. For more information please visit the website www.uprrmuseum.orgor call 712-329-8307.
SATURDAY
• River City Farmers Market — 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., west side of The Center’s parking lot, 714 S. Main St.
• Overeaters Anonymous — 8:30 a.m., Douglas County Health Center, town hall meeting room, first floor, 42nd and Woolworth Streets, Omaha. Call Tracy at 402-551-9711. 10:30 a.m., Unity Church, 3424 N. 90th St., Omaha. Wheelchair accessible and child care provided. Call Dala at 402-210-3755.
• Southwest Iowa Narcotics Anonymous — 5 p.m., Saturday Serenity, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 812 Farnum St., Harlan; 6 p.m., On the Right Track, 515 E. Broadway; 8 p.m., Living Clean, 303 Walnut St., Shenandoah; 8:30 p.m., Rebellions, New Litehouse, 200 16th Ave.
• Gamblers 12-Step Program — 7 p.m., 354 N. 76th St., Omaha. For 24-hour hotline, call 402-978-7899.
• Electric Music Jam — Noon to 4 p.m., Western Historic Trails Center.
• Treynor Optimist Club — 8 a.m., Treynor Community Center.
• Underwood Optimist Club — 7:30 a.m., UMBA Hall.
