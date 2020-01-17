FRIDAY
• Seeking Safety — 10 to 11:30 a.m., Catholic Charities, 1215 N. Broadway. Financial Education and Empowerment also offered from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Free classes for those who identify as a victim/survivor of domestic or sexual violence. New participants will need to schedule an intake. Call 712-256-2059 ext. 103 for more information.
• Seeking Safety — 10 a.m. to noon, Catholic Charities Office at Zion Recovery Services, 1500 E. 10th St., Atlantic. Financial Education and Empowerment also offered from 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. Free classes for those who identify as a victim/survivor of domestic or sexual violence. New participants will need to schedule an intake. Call 712-256-2059 ext. 103 for more information.
• Elks Lodge TGIF Dinner — 6 to 8 p.m., 380 McKenzie Ave. Call 712-323-2589 or find Elks Lodge 531 Council Bluffs on Facebook for weekly menu.
• Southwest lowa Narcotics Anonymous — Noon, Let It Be, New Litehouse, 200 16th Ave.; 6:30 p.m., Just for Today, Faith Community Church, 2701 N. Eighth St., Red Oak; 7 p.m., Clean & Free Group, first floor McDermott building, 800 Mercy Drive; 8 p.m., Straight and Grateful, 309 Elm St., Atlantic; 8:30 p.m., Discovery Group Church of Christ, 714 Benson St., Omaha; 8:30 p.m., Rebellions, New Litehouse, 200 16th Ave.
• Pickin’ and Grinnin’ Country Music Jam — 6:30 to 9 p.m., Emma Jean’s Restaurant, 2117 Antique City Drive, Walnut. Musicians and music lovers invited to a weekly jam session. Call Emma Jean’s at 712-784-2500.
• UMBA Hall Skating — Every Friday night at UMBA Hall in Underwood except holiday weekends or if Underwood Schools are cancelled due to weather. Fourth grade and younger may skate from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Fifth grade and older skate from 8:30 to 10 p.m. Admission is $4. No outside skates are allowed. Call 712-566-2222 to reserve a time.
• Pheasants Forever River City Hunting, Fishing, RV & Boat Expo — Jan. 17: 4 to 9 p.m., Jan. 18: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Jan. 19: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way. Visit with more than 100 exhibitors and their products. Tickets are: $10 each for adults; $3 each for children age 15 to 4; and children 3 and younger: free.
SATURDAY
• Overeaters Anonymous — 8:30 a.m., Douglas County Health Center, town hall meeting room, first floor, 42nd and Woolworth Streets, Omaha. Call Tracy at 402-551-9711. 10:30 a.m., Unity Church, 3424 N. 90th St., Omaha. Wheelchair accessible and child care provided. Call Dala at 402-210-3755.
• Southwest Iowa Narcotics Anonymous — 5 p.m., Saturday Serenity, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 812 Farnum St., Harlan; 6 p.m., On the Right Track, 515 E. Broadway; 8 p.m., Living Clean, 303 Walnut St., Shenandoah; 8:30 p.m., Rebellions, New Litehouse, 200 16th Ave.
• Gamblers 12-Step Program — 7 p.m., 354 N. 76th St., Omaha. For 24-hour hotline, call 402-978-7899.
• Electric Music Jam — Noon to 4 p.m., Western Historic Trails Center.
• Crescent Optimist Club — 7 a.m., Henry’s Diner, 836 Old Lincoln Highway.
• Families Understanding Needs — 6 p.m., Rue Elementary School, 3326 Sixth Ave. Support group for families with children with special needs.
• Treynor Optimist Club — 8 a.m., Treynor Community Center.
• Underwood Optimist Club — 7:30 a.m., UMBA Hall.
• Pheasants Forever River City Hunting, Fishing, RV & Boat Expo — Jan. 17: 4 to 9 p.m., Jan. 18: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Jan. 19: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way. Visit with more than 100 exhibitors and their products, from hunting equipment to fishing equipment to archery equipment, plus the newest boats, kayaks, ATVs, campers and RVs. Talk to outfitters and lodge owners about hunting adventures, fishing trips, and family vacations, attend seminars on topics such as fishing in Canada, mushroom hunting, fly fishing, and dog training. Tickets are: $10 each for adults; $3 each for children age 15 to 4; and children 3 and younger: free.
• Saturday Matinee: “Overcomer” — 2 to 4 p.m., Council Bluffs Public Library, 400 Willow Ave. A free movie and free popcorn! This event is free and open to the public. The movie is about a high school basketball coach John Harrison and his team face an uncertain future when their town’s largest manufacturing plant shuts down unexpectedly. As hundreds of people move away, John reluctantly agrees to coach cross-country, a sport he doesn’t even like. His outlook soon changes when he meets Hannah Scott, an unlikely runner who pushes herself to the limit. Inspired by the words and prayers of a new friend, John starts to train Hannah for the biggest race of her young life. It is rated PG.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.