SATURDAY
• Overeaters Anonymous — 8:30 a.m., Douglas County Health Center, town hall meeting room, first floor, 42nd and Woolworth Streets, Omaha. Call Tracy at 402-551-9711. 10:30 a.m., Unity Church, 3424 N. 90th St., Omaha. Wheelchair accessible and child care provided. Call Dala at 402-210-3755.
• Southwest Iowa Narcotics Anonymous — 5 p.m., Saturday Serenity, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 812 Farnum St., Harlan; 6 p.m., On the Right Track, 515 E. Broadway; 8 p.m., Living Clean, 303 Walnut St., Shenandoah; 8:30 p.m., Rebellions, New Litehouse, 200 16th Ave.
• Gamblers 12-Step Program — 7 p.m., 354 N. 76th St., Omaha. For 24-hour hotline, call 402-978-7899.
• Electric Music Jam — Noon to 4 p.m., Western Historic Trails Center.
• HIV Testing — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nebraska AIDS Project Outreach Center, 2202 St. Mary’s Ave., Omaha. Call 402-614-4801.
• Treynor Optimist Club — 8 a.m., Treynor Community Center.
• Underwood Optimist Club — 7:30 a.m., UMBA Hall.
• Holiday Kickoff — 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Historic downtown Red Oak, 307 E. Reed St., Red Oak. Annual kick-off to a weekend of holiday festivities in Red Oak. For a full schedule and more information, go online to chamber.redoakiowa.com.
• Julesfest — Danish Villages of Elk Horn and Kimballton. Julefest in the Danish Villages of Elk Horn and Kimballton celebrating the opening of the Christmas season in 24 different locations. For more information, go online to danishvillages.com.
• Sensory Friendly Holiday Workshop — 1 to 3 p.m., Greater Shenandoah Historical Society, 800 W. Sheridan Ave., Shenandoah. A sensory-friendly event free to families supporting someone on the Autism Spectrum or who have a Sensory Processing Disorder. There will be a sensory-friendly Santa to get a picture with, cookie decorating, face painting, and fun games. Resources will also be available to take home. Please RSVP so there are enough treats and gifts for every child. Email swiautism@gmail.com.
• Holiday Downtown Lighting Ceremony — Downtown square, 612 Court St., Harlan. Small business holiday shopping. Downtown tree and holiday lighting with Santa, hayrack rides, hot chocolate and Santa’s workshop.
• Christmas at the Orchard: Lighting Ceremony — 4 to 9 p.m., Ditmars Orchard & Vineyard, 19475 225th St., Council Bluffs. See the lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. Take your own free photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Warm up inside with hot apple cider, mulled wine and cider, chili, or soup. For more information, go online to facebook.com and search “Christmas at the Orchard.”
