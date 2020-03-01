SUNDAY
• Al-Anon Family Group — 10 a.m., The 500 Club, 410 S. 16th St.
• Southwest lowa Narcotics Anonymous — 11 a.m., Spiritual Breakfast Meeting, New Litehouse, 200 16th Ave.; 6:45 p.m., New Way Group, Broadway United Methodist Church, east door, Room 210, 11 S. First St.; 8:30 p.m., Rebellions, New Litehouse, 200 16th Ave.
• Gamblers 12-Step Program — 2:30 p.m., 12-Step House, 7306 Grant St., Omaha. For 24-hour hotline, call 402-978-7899.
• Overeaters Anonymous — 3 p.m., 309 Elm St., Atlantic. Rear door, wheelchair accessible. Contact Karen W. at 712-774-5620; 4 p.m., St. Matthew’s Church, 60th and Walnut Streets, Omaha. Call Kathleen at 402-556-7877.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 104 Bingo — 6 p.m., North 16th Street and Avenue F. Public welcome.
• Carter Lake Volunteer Fire Department Monthly Pancake Breakfast — 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost is $6 for adults; $5 for seniors; and $5 for children ages 6 to 12. Seconds cost $3. Delivery available; call 712-347-5900. All proceeds benefit the fire department.
MONDAY
• Hometowner Chorus — 9:45 to 11:30 a.m., Broadway United Methodist Church, 11 S. First St., choir room. For retired singers. All types of vocal music and all voice parts. For information, call 712-328-2125.
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 9661 Luncheon — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 100 Locust St., Carter Lake. Daily specials and full menu.
• Monday Noon Alcoholics Anonymous — Noon, The 500 Club, 410 S. 16th St. For details, call 712-328-9979.
• Southwest Iowa Narcotics Anonymous — Noon, Let it Be, New Litehouse, 200 16th Ave., Council Bluffs; 6 p.m., Straight Friends, Presbyterian Church, Third Avenue, Villisca; 8 p.m., Never Alone, St. Michael’s Parsonage, 2005 College Drive, south door, Harlan; 8:30 p.m., Rebellions, New Litehouse, 200 16th Ave.
• Downtown Kiwanis — Noon to 1 p.m., Hy-Vee, 1745 Madison Ave., conference room. For information, call Mike at 712-322-0637.
• Overeaters Anonymous — Noon, Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A, enter at the main entrance, call Peggy at 712-323-2446; 7 p.m., St. Andrew’s Methodist Church, 15050 Maple St., Omaha, use southeast entrance marked “sanctuary,” basement, Room 4. Accessible.
• Coping-Dual Recovery Anonymous — 6 to 7 p.m., CHI Health Peer Connection, 622 S. Fourth St.
• Water Exercise Program — 7 to 8 p.m., Lewis Central Pool.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 104 Bingo — 7 p.m., North 16th Street and Avenue F. Public welcome.
• Westend Optimist Club — 7 p.m., Peace Church of the Brethren, 2605 Ave. E.
• Overcomers in Christ — 7 p.m. (for women), First Assembly of God, 3320 Harry Langdon Blvd., call 712-323-7721; 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. (for men and women), Church of Freedom, 701 S. Fourth St., call 712-325-6939. Christ-centered support group open to those struggling with any addiction. Child care provided.
• Lodge No. 259 Open Meeting — 7:30 p.m., Masonic Temple, 130 S. Sixth St.
• I Want to Work the Steps — 2658 Ave. A., Broadway Christian Church, 7:30 p.m.
• Gamblers 12-Step Program — 7:45 p.m., Bellevue Library, 1003 Lincoln Road, Bellevue, Nebraska; 8 p.m., 12-Step House, 7306 Grant St., Omaha. For 24-hour hotline, call 402-978-7899.
• Monday Nite Alcoholics Anonymous Family Group — 8:30 p.m., The 500 Club, 410 S. 16th St., downstairs. For anyone affected by another person’s problems with alcohol. Non-smoking.
• Monday Night Al-Anon Building Blocks — 6 p.m., CHI Health Building, 622 S. Fourth St.
• Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., First Christian Church, 20794 Highway 92.
TUESDAY
• Financial Education and Empowerment — 10 to 11:30 a.m., Catholic Charities, 1215 N. Broadway. Free classes for those who identify as a victim/survivor of domestic or sexual violence. New participants will need to schedule an intake. Call 712-256-2059 ext. 103 for more information.
• Overeaters Anonymous — 6 to 7 p.m., Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A. Call Janie at 712-328-8482.
• Overeaters Anonymous — 7 p.m., Unity Church, 3424 N. 90th St., Omaha. Call Marcy at 402-571-6843.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 104 Bingo — 7 p.m., North 16th Street and Avenue F. Public welcome.
• Alcoholics Anonymous — 8:30 p.m., 410 S. 16th St.
• PTSD Support Group for Veterans — 5 to 7 p.m., Kanesville Honor Guard Building, 3000 Ave. B. A support group for veterans, law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs, city workers and first responders.
• Board Game Night for Adults — 6 to 9 p.m., Council Bluffs Public Library. The public is invited to come play new and classic board and card games at the Council Bluffs Public Library. Bring your own or stop in to join a game. This group meets the first and third Tuesday each month and is free and open to the public.
• Disabled American Veterans — 6:30 p.m., American Legion Post No. 2, 716 S. Fourth St.
• Newtown-Avoca Historical Society in Avoca — 7 p.m., Historical Museum.
• Council Bluffs Lions Club Meeting — Noon, Madison Avenue Hy-Vee.
WEDNESDAY
• Rent Wise — 10 to 11:30 a.m., Catholic Charities, 1215 N. Broadway. Free classes for those who identify as a victim/survivor of domestic or sexual violence. New participants will need to schedule an intake. Call 712-256-2059 ext. 103 for more information.
• Breastfeeding Support Group — 9:30 a.m., CHI Health Mercy Hospital Lactation Clinic in Mercy 2 Professional Center, Room 206. Call 712-328-5252.
• Lewis & Clark Study Group — 9 to 11 a.m., 2 Huron Circle, Salem United Methodist Manawa Center. Find out what happened to the explorers.
• Carter Lake VFW No. 9661 Hamburger Night — 5 to 7:30 p.m., 100 Locust St., Carter Lake. 712-347-6969.
• Greater Communicators Toastmasters Club — 6 to 7 p.m., Firehouse No. 5, 3405 11th St., Council Bluffs. Meetings open to the public. Contact Floy 712-326-9332.
• Water Exercise Program — 7 to 8 p.m., Lewis Central Pool.
• Carter Lake Optimist Club — 7 p.m., Carter Lake Senior Center, 626 Locust St.
• Gamblers 12-Step Program — 8 p.m., 12-Step House, 7306 Grant St., Omaha. For 24-hour hotline, call 402-978-7899.
• Wednesday Night Live Al-Anon — 6 p.m., CHI Health Building, 622 S. Fourth St.
• Pre-read Book Sale — 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mercy Hospital, 800 Mercy Drive, in the lobby. Proceeds go to activities hospital-wide. No book sale in January, back on in February with a giant clearance.
• Rotary Centennial Club — 7 a.m., Madison Avenue Hy-Vee by Mall of the Bluffs.
THURSDAY
• Work in Progress — 10 to 11:30 a.m., Catholic Charities, 1215 N. Broadway. Free classes for those who identify as a victim/survivor of domestic or sexual violence. New participants will need to schedule an intake. Call 712-256-2059 ext. 103 for more information.
• Journey Beyond Abuse — 6:30 to 8 p.m., Catholic Charities, 1215 N. Broadway. Free classes for those who identify as a victim/survivor of domestic or sexual violence. New participants will need to schedule an intake. Call 712-256-2059 ext. 103 for more information.
• Optimist Club of Council Bluffs — 7 a.m., Madison Avenue Hy-Vee.
• Al-Anon Family Group — 10 a.m., The 500 Club, 410 S. 16th St.
• Council Bluffs Rotary — Noon, YMCA Healthy Living Center, 714 S. Main St.
• Council Bluffs MAD DADS — 7 p.m. Call 712-328-0302.
• Gamblers 12-Step Program — 7 p.m., Pacific Hills Lutheran Church, 90th and Pacific Streets, Omaha. For 24-hour hotline, call 402-978-7899.
• All Acoustic Music Jam — 1 to 4 p.m., Western Historic Trails Center.
• White Elephant Bingo — 12:30 p.m., YMCA Healthy Living Center.
• Teen Gaming — 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., Council Bluffs Public Library’s Teen Central. Mix of board and video games for students in sixth through 12th grade. Call 712-323-7553.
• Y Bluffs Bridge Club — 11:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., YMCA Healthy Living Center 714 S. Main St. Council Bluffs. American Contract Bridge League regular play. Contact Stevie Martin for more information and pricing: 712-323-5995.
• The Compassionate Friends — 7 p.m., New Cassel Retirement Center, 900 N. 90th St., auditorium, second level, Omaha. A nonprofit, self-help support organization that offers friendship, understanding and hope to bereaved parents, grandparents and siblings. No religious affiliation. No membership dues or fees. Find more at tcfomaha.org. Call Shirley at 712-352- 2244.
• Blood Pressure Checks — Available at Neola Area Community Center.
FRIDAY
• Y Bluffs Bridge Club — 9 to 11 a.m., YMCA Healthy Living Center 714 S. Main St. Council Bluffs, IA 51503. American Contract Bridge League. Bridge Instructional Play. Contact Stevie Martin for more information: 712-323-5995.
• Seeking Safety — 10 to 11:30 a.m., Catholic Charities, 1215 N. Broadway. Financial Education and Empowerment also offered from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Free classes for those who identify as a victim/survivor of domestic or sexual violence. New participants will need to schedule an intake. Call 712-256-2059 ext. 103 for more information.
• Seeking Safety — 10 a.m. to noon, Catholic Charities Office at Zion Recovery Services, 1500 E. 10th St., Atlantic. Financial Education and Empowerment also offered from 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. Free classes for those who identify as a victim/survivor of domestic or sexual violence. New participants will need to schedule an intake. Call 712-256-2059 ext. 103 for more information.
• Elks Lodge TGIF Dinner — 6 to 8 p.m., 380 McKenzie Ave. Call 712-323-2589 or find Elks Lodge 531 Council Bluffs on Facebook for weekly menu.
• Southwest lowa Narcotics Anonymous — Noon, Let It Be, New Litehouse, 200 16th Ave.; 6:30 p.m., Just for Today, Faith Community Church, 2701 N. Eighth St., Red Oak; 7 p.m., Clean & Free Group, first floor McDermott building, 800 Mercy Drive; 8 p.m., Straight and Grateful, 309 Elm St., Atlantic; 8:30 p.m., Discovery Group Church of Christ, 714 Benson St., Omaha; 8:30 p.m., Rebellions, New Litehouse, 200 16th Ave.
• Pickin’ and Grinnin’ Country Music Jam — 6:30 to 9 p.m., Emma Jean’s Restaurant, 2117 Antique City Drive, Walnut. Musicians and music lovers invited to a weekly jam session. Call Emma Jean’s at 712-784-2500.
• UMBA Hall Skating — Every Friday night at UMBA Hall in Underwood except holiday weekends or if Underwood Schools are cancelled due to weather. Fourth grade and younger may skate from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Fifth grade and older skate from 8:30 to 10 p.m. Admission is $4. No outside skates are allowed. The party room may be reserved for birthday celebration for $30. Private skating parties are available for two hours of skating for $300. Call 712-566-2222 to reserve a time.
• Family Night at the Museum — 5:30 to 8 p.m., Union Pacific Railroad Museum, 200 Pearl St. Create, learn and play at Union Pacific Museum free Family Nights the first Friday of every month from 5:30-8:00 p.m. Every month features a different theme and new partners in this mini carnival-like family event. For more information please visit the website www.uprrmuseum.org or call 712-329-8307.
• Lenten Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. through April 3, St. Patrick Catholic Church, 4 Valley View Drive. The menu includes fried and baked fish, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, grilled cheese sandwich, fries and dessert. Beer and margaritas will be available to purchase. Meal cost is $11 for adults, $5 for children under 10 years.
SATURDAY
• Overeaters Anonymous — 8:30 a.m., Douglas County Health Center, town hall meeting room, first floor, 42nd and Woolworth Streets, Omaha. Call Tracy at 402-551-9711. 10:30 a.m., Unity Church, 3424 N. 90th St., Omaha. Wheelchair accessible and child care provided. Call Dala at 402-210-3755.
• Southwest Iowa Narcotics Anonymous — 5 p.m., Saturday Serenity, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 812 Farnum St., Harlan; 6 p.m., On the Right Track, 515 E. Broadway; 8 p.m., Living Clean, 303 Walnut St., Shenandoah; 8:30 p.m., Rebellions, New Litehouse, 200 16th Ave.
• Gamblers 12-Step Program — 7 p.m., 354 N. 76th St., Omaha. For 24-hour hotline, call 402-978-7899.
• Electric Music Jam — Noon to 4 p.m., Western Historic Trails Center.
• Treynor Optimist Club — 8 a.m., Treynor Community Center.
• Underwood Optimist Club — 7:30 a.m., UMBA Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.