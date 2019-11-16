The Midlands Humane Society has pets of all ages, colors, genders, and yes, sometimes crazy quirks.
You know the type. Cats that ride around on your back, dogs that drink out of the toilet, pets that suckle on blankets, eat their own nail clippings and steal cheesy potatoes right off your desk. When you think about it — these antics make each pet unique and, for the most part, we wouldn’t change a thing.
The goofy characteristics don’t really end as your pet gets older. In fact, age can sometimes bring on new, even more interesting traits. So, when is a pet considered to be a senior pet? According to most veterinarians, a dog falls into the “senior” category around age seven, but the size of a dog can affect this categorization. Smaller dogs mature slower and become seniors later in life than larger dogs. Cats are considered “senior” between the ages of seven and ten.
Animal shelters are filled with healthy and active senior pets that need homes as much as their younger counterparts.
While there’s no doubt that everyone loves an adorable puppy or kitten, these young animals don’t always fit the best into every household.
Young animals need much more time, attention and training than an older animal. Plus, it’s easier to gauge the personality of an older pet as they’ve already settled into their unique personalities.
Keep in mind the lifespan of many healthy dogs and cats can extend into their upper teens, meaning that many years can be enjoyed even if you adopt a golden oldie!
Senior pets at shelters need homes just as badly as younger dogs. Sometimes it’s easy to forget that older animals were once owned and loved by someone. Senior pets lose their homes for a variety of reasons; many having nothing to do with their behavior or temperament, but more due to the fact that their owners are unable to keep them. Sometimes the novelty of owning a pet wears off, the on-set of allergies, death of a guardian, a new baby, loss of a job, a move, change in work schedule and various other lifestyle changes.
One of the best things about older pets is that they make instant companions. They can become a great workout partner, a cohort for binging the latest Netflix series, a late-night study buddy or a champion snuggler.
We’d like to share the amazing results from the PetSmart National Adoption Weekend. Drum roll please — 64 animals found their forever families. Thanks to Midwest Dog Rescue, Taysia Blue Dog Rescue, SOLAS and Midlands Humane Society, who collectively touched the lives of 64 families over the weekend. Thanks to PetSmart Charities for allowing shelters and rescues into your stores to make such an impact for all our two-legged and four-legged friends.
MHS Pets of the Week, brought to you by Wolf Brothers and Boots for Less: Coco is a 10-year-old spayed female Rat Terrier/Jack Russell mix. Coco is looking to join a laid-back home without a lot of commotion.
She would love to be a companion for someone who is home often, and we think she would do well in a home with kids age 8 or older that can be gentle with her.
Piper is a sweet 13-year old spayed female Siamese/Ragdoll mix who wears a gorgeous colored coat.
Pickles is an 8-year-old neutered male Dachshund mix who arrived as a stray. Pickles is a happy little guy who wants to be the center of attention at his new home! He loves people, but not so much other animals. He would love to join a quiet home to enjoy his retirement.
Pickles is a couch potato but still enjoys his regular walks and we recommend kids age 8 or older that can be gentle with him and give him space when needed.
Max is a very handsome 8-year-old cat who is front declawed and has so much love to give.
Come visit these great senior pets and all their friends from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. We are located at 1020 Railroad Ave. in Council Bluffs.
