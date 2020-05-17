It’s time to start planting again, and asparagus may well be on your garden list. The first year, the growth is a little slow and the second year, this perennial is prolific in your garden. So much so that your friends may even want to share this incredibly versatile vegetable with you.
As kids, we didn’t like asparagus at all. It seemed like there was only one way to cook it: boiled in water, buttered and it was even mushy at times. “No thanks, Mom ... can we have carrots instead? We’ll even eat broccoli, Mom.”
Today, asparagus has a uniquely herbaceous flavor and seems to complement may other dishes. When you buy asparagus in the supermarket, make sure the limbs are not shriveled and the tips do not have additional growth. You can tell by looking at the tips. If you see a secondary growth that seems to cause the flower part to open more, you probably should not buy that bunch. It’s OK to eat it. The issue is freshness and cost, and this would be classified an older asparagus spear.
This long, thin, spindly vegetable can be shaved into a salad, roasted until it’s crispy, baked into frittata, rolled into pastrami as an appetizer, or made into a creamy soup and, of course, asparagus pasta with Italian sausage.
Examine this lovely vegetable, wash it well, then snap off the bottom stem, probably 3 to 4 inches. Save these pieces to make soup broth. (You can freeze this part, once you have cooked it down.) Use the upper 4 to 5 inches to make the roll ups. Use the lower half of the asparagus spear to make the soup.
Asparagus, Pastrami, Jalapeno Cream Cheese Roll Ups
Select firm, medium-sized, stemmed asparagus. Wash thoroughly and dry with a paper towel. Boil water in a large skillet, add asparagus for about 1 to 2 minutes. Remove and put the asparagus into ice water immediately. The color should be bright green. Dry with a paper towel. The asparagus should be firm when you hold it by the stem.
Lay out a long piece of pastrami. Have the butcher cut it into full slices, large enough for you to have three pieces from a single horizontal piece. Every piece of pastrami should give you three appetizers. Smooth an even layer of jalapeno cream cheese (Kraft makes this, it’s in the dairy case) over the whole slice, then divide the large slice into three pieces. Place a single asparagus spear on top of each piece and roll it tightly. These can be made a day ahead and refrigerated until serving. You can also serve in a small baguette for a sandwich appetizer.
Cream of Asparagus Soup
Using the lower parts of the asparagus that you would usually discard, wash thoroughly and place in a pan with 1/4 cup of chopped onion, diced celery (two stalks) and two minced garlic cloves. Add chicken broth and cook until the asparagus and vegetables (a trinity) are tender. Cool and puree with a stick blender. If the puree seems thick to you or has not been pureed enough, you may need to put the mixture through a strainer to remove some of the residue. Then freeze.
When ready to have soup, place the following in a large settle.
Two tablespoons of butter and two tablespoons of flour to make a roux. When butter melts and combines with the flour, add 1/2 teaspoon of salt, black pepper to taste. Add one cup of cream and one cup of milk (or two cups), slowly and whisk until smooth. Now get your frozen pureed asparagus from the freezer and add it to the roux. You may need to use your blender again but it’s worth it. This recipe comes from my friend Ken Freudenburg.
There are so many recipes you can make with asparagus: asparagus pizza, asparagus tacos, asparagus potato salad, roasted asparagus with mushrooms, risotto with shrimp and asparagus. The list goes on as far as your own tastes and creativity. Of course, I need to include some asparagus with pasta. Try this.
Farfalle Pasta (bow ties) with Italian Sausage and Asparagus
3 cups uncooked farfalle pasta, 1 pound asparagus, trimmed and cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces, three to four Italian sausage links, casings removed and broken into bite size pieces, 1 medium onion (chopped), 3 cloves of garlic (minced), 1/4 cup shredded parmesan cheese.
In a large saucepan, boil the water until the bubbles are nickle-sized, add 3 cups of the bowtie pasta in boiling water. At the last two minutes of cooking pasta, add the asparagus cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces. Remove the pasta and asparagus, reserving about 1/2 cup of the pasta water.
While the pasta is cooking, place the sausage, onion and garlic into a large skillet and cook for 6 to 8 minutes over medium heat until the sausage is no longer pink.
Using a slotted spoon, add this mixture to the cooked pasta and asparagus. Add 1/4 cup of parmesan and enough reserved pasta water to moisten.
Contest time
I have another idea — what else do we like: Salsa, also known nutritionally as the perfect food. So let’s do this, create your own salsa recipe. Then send it to me at my email address: laynie@cox.net. I will give a $50 gift card to the two best recipes I receive.
Be as creative as you can and explain how you would serve your salsa. We can use salsa to add flavor and nutritional benefits to any of the food groups: meats, salads, breads, seafood, vegetables or casseroles, so send me your creation and how you would serve it in any of the food groups I have identified here. I will try it and if it gets my vote for originality, flavor and creativity, I will send two winners each a $50 gift card. Your recipe and how you serve it will be printed in my June column in the Nonpareil. Your friends will love it.
I’m excited to hear your ideas, and if you have children at home or grandchildren, they can submit a recipe too. Have fun being creative as you make the perfect food.
This is also a good time to think about what to plant in your garden or pots so you can create new salsas all summer long. You can even add asparagus to your salsa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.