*Editor’s Note: This column originally appeared in The Daily Nonpareil’s parenting publication Family Ties on March 10.
I read the article in the Jan. 19 edition of The Daily Nonpareil about Chris Allen and his “love of the loaf” and bread baking. He lists his culinary learning from TV cooking shows. One of those shows was Mary Ann Esposito (“Ciao Italia”). Mary Ann is my cousin. We are a large Italian family from New York.
I am sharing my recipe (well, grandma’s recipe) for Manicotti (pronounced “Moni – got” in Italian). This recipe takes minimal ingredients, can be prepared ahead and makes a main dish with a salad or a side with sausage or meatballs or pork tenderloin.
You need a crepe pan or a frying pan that will give a 7- to 8-inch circle and a 9x13-inch glass or ceramic oven pan.Crepe Batter
1 cup of flour
1/2 cup water
1/2 cup milk
half teaspoon salt
3 eggs.
Mix thoroughly with a whisk, batter may be a little lumpy but that’s OK. You can always put the batter in a food processor but the batter should not be too thin.
Heat the crepe pan with a little vegetable oil, swirl the oil so it covers the pan and then shake out any excess.
Place about two tablespoons of the batter on the crepe pan, off the heat. Swirl the batter then allow any excess to be drained back into the batter bowl.
The crepes will be ready when the ends curl and it easily slides off the crepe pan. This recipe makes 11-12 crepes. Stack the crepes flat on top of each other. If you can’t complete the recipe, you can put the crepes covered in the refrigerator ... but only for one day.
Crepe filling:
1-pound ricotta (Sargento is a good brand)
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
half cup Romano or pecorino cheese (grated)
3 eggs
1/4 cup fresh parsley, chopped. (If you don’t have fresh parsley, use 1/3 dried parsley. This is true for all herbs.) You can add spinach too. I use frozen spinach, thawed and I squeeze it to get the water out. You want it to be very dry when you mix it with the ricotta mixture.)
Fill each crepe with the ricotta mixture, (about 1/3 cup) spreading it across the center of the crepe. Place your sauce on the bottom of the ceramic or glass pan, then place each rolled crepe lined on top of the sauce. Spread the remaining sauce on top of the crepes and cover with foil. You can make this the day before baking. Bake covered in 325-degree oven for 25-30 minutes.
Sauce: You can make your own or use a jarred sauce. My favorite is Sorrisos, sweet and savory. It is made in Furth, Nebraska. You can add peppers, onions and meat to this sauce too. But if it’s Friday during Lent or you have light eaters or you are serving the manicotti as a side dish, the sauce is perfect, as is. I use almost the whole jar (26 ounces). I save some so I can spread it over the baked manicotti with a sprinkle of cheese just before serving.
So you have minimal ingredients, and once you make it, you will see how easy it is to make and bake.
But there is a bonus: you can make dessert crepes as well.
Lemon-Ricotta Crepes with Strawberry Topping
For the filling you will need: 1-quart strawberries, washed, hulled and sliced thin
1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar
1 tablespoon Grand Marnier (optional) or try Triple Sec
1 (15 oz) container ricotta cheese (about 2 cups)
1 large egg
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1/8 tsp salt
Mash half the strawberries to a rough pulp with 2 tablespoons of sugar and the Grand Marnier. Then gently stir in the remaining strawberries. Cover and refrigerate.
Adjust the oven rack to upper-middle position and heat oven to 475. Mix the ricotta,remaining sugar (1/2 cup), the egg, lemon juice, salt until smooth. Spray a rimmed baking sheet with vegetable oil.
Spoon 2 tablespoons of the ricotta mixture onto the center of each crepe and use a blintz shape folding the sides inward first,then roll it. This way no filling will ooze out when they are baking.
Once all crepes are filled and and rolled and on the baking sheet, cover lightly with foil and bake until heated through, about 10-15 minutes. Spoon the strawberry topping over the crepes and serve.
Once you make crepes, you will discover many ways to be creative:
- using other fruits for the dessert crepes
- using deli meats and cheese such as such as honey ham, and cheddar or proscuitto and provolone
- combine sauteed vegetables with fresh herbs,such as sliced mushrooms with thyme, zuccini with fresh basil. Layer the crepe with brie cheese and still warm veggies before folding the crepes.
Try making the crepes, be creative, and call or email me if you need help or have questions. It’s fun!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.