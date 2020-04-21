LOU CARTA SCHOLARSHIP
The recipient of the 2020 Lou Carta Scholarship presented by the Southwest Iowa Pharmacists Association is Maureen Martin.
Martin, whose hometown is Council Bluffs, is a third-year student in the combined Doctor of Pharmacy and Master of Public Health Program at the University of Iowa. She is very active in the Student National Pharmaceutical Association, Phi Delta Chi Pharmaceutical Fraternity, and serves as an ambassador for the University of Iowa’s College of Pharmacy.
Martin also volunteers at the Free Medical Clinic where she counsels patients in both English and Spanish.
The amount of the scholarship is $1,000.
For more information about the Lou Carta Scholarship, contact Tony Beraldi at ztber@aol.com, or visit siparx.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.