The annual Council Bluffs Tattoo Arts Convention is returning for a second time to the city, bringing more tattoo artists, entertainment and vendors than before to the Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way, on Feb. 14, 15 and 16.
Friday events will go from 2 p.m. to midnight; Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“We had a really good time last year, and are excited to come back this year,” said Dr. Blasphemy, entertainer and spokesperson for the convention.
Last year, the event held about 200 booths, and that’s grown to around 300 this year. The number of female artists attending has also grown to over half of those attending, Blasphemy said.
The convention is keeping an eye on profanity and nudity in order to make the event family friendly, the doctor said.
“No one under 18 can be tattooed, but we always say ‘Bring the family in so you don’t have to pay for a babysitter,’” Blasphemy said.
Special guest tattoo artists include Al Fliction from “Ink Master” season one, Dane Smith from “Ink Master” season nine, Jake Parsons from “Ink Master” season 13, James Vaughn from “Ink Master” seasons one and seven and Kyle Dunbar from “Ink Master” seasons three and four.
Continuing the tradition from the first year, tattoo artists at the event could enter contests like: tattoo of the day (color), tattoo of the day (black and white), best lettering, most unusual, best traditional and more, including those separated by gender.
It’s requested to contact specific tattoo artists or shops to arrange a tattoo during the convention. Costs and availability for each artist may vary.
Along with tattoo artists, vendors have also increased this year selling art, clothing jewelry and more, Blasphemy said.
Anyone not drawn in to getting a tattoo or visiting the vendors can always see unique entertainment acts featuring: Alakazam the Human Knot, Blasphemy, Live Human Suspension, Olde City Sideshow, Scoops and Mischief and The Enigma.
Scoops and Mischief and the Live Human Suspension act are both new this year, Blasphemy said.
Clown performers Scoops and Mischief have performed on Hellfire Radio, as well as Woods of Terror in Greensboro, North Carolina, Creepy Hollow Woods in Jay, Florida, and Houston Scream Fest in Houston previously.
Performer Marlo Marquise will perform a live human suspension act. Her act was described as a burlesque show with no nudity, according to an event representative.
So far the only seminar announced online is “Tattoo Artists and Prevention of Human Trafficking” hosted by Shireen Rajaram and Chad Miller Saturday from 2 to 3 p.m. Register by calling Rajaram at 402-639 2752.
Entrance to the convention is $20 per day or $40 for the three-day pass. Children younger than 12 can enter for free.
