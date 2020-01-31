A recent lottery winner hails from Council Bluffs.
Janice Pester won a $100,000 Powerball prize from the Jan. 18 drawing.
Since she opted for the $1 Power Play add-on, Pester's prize doubled from the initial prize of $50,000. The add-on multiplies non-jacket prize amounts by up to 10 times.
Pester purchased her winning ticket at Bucky’s Express, 3501 W. Broadway, and claimed her prize on Friday at the lottery’s regional office in Council Bluffs.
She was one number away from winning that night’s $322.6 million jackpot.
The winning numbers in the Jan. 18 drawing were 20-24-38-56-68 and Powerball 18. The Power Play was 2. The jackpot has continued to climb since then, with Wednesday’s jackpot standing at an estimated $394 million.
Players in $2 Powerball choose their first five numbers from a pool of 69, and another number — called the Powerball — from a separate pool of 26. The Power Play option is available for an extra $1 per play.
Powerball has grown into one of the world’s biggest and most recognizable lottery games since April 1992. Today Powerball is played by 47 lotteries across the country with drawings at 9:59 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays, according to a release.
The Iowa Lottery started in 1985. Since then, $4.5 billion in prizes have been awarded and $2 billion has been given to state programs. Lottery proceeds have four main purposes in Iowa: provide help for our state’s veterans and their families through the Iowa Veterans Trust Fund; support through the Iowa Public Safety Survivor Benefits Fund for the surviving family members of Iowa peace officers and firefighters who died in the line of duty; help for a variety of significant projects through the state General Fund; and backing for the Vision Iowa program, which was implemented to create tourism destinations and community attractions in the state and build and repair schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.